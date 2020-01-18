Video: How Mountain Biking Helped Contribute to One Woman's Mental Health

The Vitus Sommet standing proud with mental cues on the top tube.

Box Prime 9 Drivetrain: Keeping things simple and an awesome custom 9Point8 Fall Line Dropper Post - Wolf paw for the win!

TRP G-Spec brakes paired with 4-pot TRP pistons provide the stopping power to bring the stallion to a graceful-stop

The newly designed female-specific WTB saddle and WTB Hand-Grippers paired with A Lovely 9Point8 Dropper Lever

Fat Creations, the man behind the amazing Unicorn paint-job! Nukeproof Horizon components to finish off the bike

Meet Amanda: mountain biker, veterinary nurse, and Wolfpack Adventure YouTube Vlogger. Amanda has been living the two-wheeled lifestyle for 4 years, travelling around the world with her boyfriend Alex and trail dog Kai, chasing the dream of mountain biking and van life."People often shy away from sharing their stories. Maybe because they’re too raw. Too painful. Or maybe they’re convinced the story’s not over yet. I was hesitant about sharing my story. But I found the courage to share it - you never know who it might help!I wanted to make this video and build my dream ‘unicorn’ bike to share with people how mountain biking has helped shape my life and given me the mental strength I didn’t know I had. The strength to be ‘me’ ... and to express what I’d probably look like in bike-form."“Everybody has probably experienced some kind of mental struggle at some point or another. The mountain biking community helped me believe in myself and grow my self-worth.”The Unicorn...Thanks to all the amazing brands that helped support this project, including:Vitus BikesWTBFatcreationsTRP CyclingBox Components9Point8 ComponentsVideo Credit: Jim Topliss & Unieed Creative