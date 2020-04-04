Video: How MTB Pros Are Dealing with COVID-19 Around The World

Apr 4, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  


We reached out to pro mountain bikers around the world to get some insight on to how they’re staying fit, active, and busy during the COVID-19 pandemic.





Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Originals Iago Garay Isabeau Courdurier Reece Wallace Brittany Phelan Cecile Ravanel Vali Holl Anneke Beerten Chris Kovarik Nico Vink Shawn Neer Steffi Marth Coronavirus


14 Comments

  • 9 0
 Tough luck for folks who have more work than normal and are keeping this world running while huge bunch whine how hard it is to stay at home and do nothing. Get some edibles, xbox and stay away from the phone camera...
  • 1 0
 Well said waki!
  • 1 0
 I work in health care (not even on the front lines but still “essential”) and had a full on nervous breakdown over this shit. At least I still have a job?
  • 1 0
 is it me but I come to. pink bike to not read about other news... can we have something else please that not about the ffing virus, also remove that bloody message at the top of the page. Im totally sick of it, I want my online entertainment to be entertaining.... not negative mainstream news crap.... please keep it off pinkbike.
  • 1 0
 Erm there's really not much else going on out there. Don't like it don't read it.
  • 2 2
 So am I one of the few that this covid hasn’t entirely f-ed up my day to day life? I still go to the dam and work 72 hours a week as the world stays at home and burns up the power we generate? I wouldn’t mind about a month of self isolation to get my head straight. Been hard at it since last February.
  • 1 1
 Fun watch. I know that lots of people have it worse in the grand scheme of things, but I do feel pretty badly for the pros. They're so accustomed to a high level of activity and a frenzied racing lifestyle this time of year, and now they're just sitting around, literally, spinning their wheels. It's good to see that so many of them are trying to embrace the opportunity to explore things they can't normally, but I know that it's got to be tough.
  • 4 0
 I thought everyone was just wanking furiously
  • 2 0
 It’s called training! When this is over my cornering control is gonna be ace. As long as they’re right hand corners
  • 2 0
 nice one! Cecile has a kick ass place...
  • 1 0
 Yoga erry day. And learning handstands. And let's be real, video games like I'm in middle school again
  • 2 0
 Who else has been building skinnies etc in their yard?
  • 1 0
 Early north shore gonna make a comeback. Back to the dangerous dan days we go!
  • 1 0
 Don't forget Loïc Bruni's spinning class every friday on youtube !

