Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Video: How MTB Pros Are Dealing with COVID-19 Around The World
Apr 4, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
We reached out to pro mountain bikers around the world to get some insight on to how they’re staying fit, active, and busy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Iago Garay
Isabeau Courdurier
Reece Wallace
Brittany Phelan
Cecile Ravanel
Vali Holl
Anneke Beerten
Chris Kovarik
Nico Vink
Shawn Neer
Steffi Marth
Coronavirus
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: QBP Lays Off 12% of Workforce]
93130 views
Trust Performance Ceasing Operations Effective Immediately
71164 views
The Best April Fools Day Jokes From the Mountain Bike Industry
63783 views
Video: We Tested Our Bike From The Future - The Grim Donut Part 2 [April Fools]
63180 views
Field Trip: Calibre's $1,400 Bossnut - The Boss of Low Cost
47176 views
Video: The Ochain Chainring Spider Promises Chainless Performance
45754 views
Bike Check: Matt Walker's Pivot Switchblade 29
42892 views
Check Out: A Gear Bag, FSA's Cockpit, Maxima's New Tire Sealant & A Different Take on the Waterbottle
40931 views
14 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
9
0
WAKIdesigns
(31 mins ago)
Tough luck for folks who have more work than normal and are keeping this world running while huge bunch whine how hard it is to stay at home and do nothing. Get some edibles, xbox and stay away from the phone camera...
[Reply]
1
0
scotttherider
(28 mins ago)
Well said waki!
[Reply]
1
0
SangamonTaylor
(12 mins ago)
I work in health care (not even on the front lines but still “essential”) and had a full on nervous breakdown over this shit. At least I still have a job?
[Reply]
1
0
fssphotography
(8 mins ago)
is it me but I come to. pink bike to not read about other news... can we have something else please that not about the ffing virus, also remove that bloody message at the top of the page. Im totally sick of it, I want my online entertainment to be entertaining.... not negative mainstream news crap.... please keep it off pinkbike.
[Reply]
1
0
fatduke
(5 mins ago)
Erm there's really not much else going on out there. Don't like it don't read it.
[Reply]
2
2
scotttherider
(31 mins ago)
So am I one of the few that this covid hasn’t entirely f-ed up my day to day life? I still go to the dam and work 72 hours a week as the world stays at home and burns up the power we generate? I wouldn’t mind about a month of self isolation to get my head straight. Been hard at it since last February.
[Reply]
1
1
Hogfly
(31 mins ago)
Fun watch. I know that lots of people have it worse in the grand scheme of things, but I do feel pretty badly for the pros. They're so accustomed to a high level of activity and a frenzied racing lifestyle this time of year, and now they're just sitting around, literally, spinning their wheels. It's good to see that so many of them are trying to embrace the opportunity to explore things they can't normally, but I know that it's got to be tough.
[Reply]
4
0
murfio
(30 mins ago)
I thought everyone was just wanking furiously
[Reply]
2
0
leadsledpaintrain
(11 mins ago)
It’s called training! When this is over my cornering control is gonna be ace. As long as they’re right hand corners
[Reply]
2
0
MasterOfStone
(1 hours ago)
nice one! Cecile has a kick ass place...
[Reply]
1
0
phalley
(45 mins ago)
Yoga erry day. And learning handstands. And let's be real, video games like I'm in middle school again
[Reply]
2
0
nathan999x
(40 mins ago)
Who else has been building skinnies etc in their yard?
[Reply]
1
0
scotttherider
(28 mins ago)
Early north shore gonna make a comeback. Back to the dangerous dan days we go!
[Reply]
1
0
Ricolaburle
(11 mins ago)
Don't forget Loïc Bruni's spinning class every friday on youtube !
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008884
Mobile Version of Website
14 Comments
Post a Comment