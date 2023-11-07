Video: What's the Real Difference of Lumen Output on the Trail?

Nov 7, 2023
by Pinkbike Originals  

Winter is here in the Northern Hemisphere. Dust off those bike lights and join Christina Chappetta for a rundown on the best brightness and mounting options for your next night ride.


This video is presented by Magic Shine
Videos Sponsored Lights Magic Shine Christina Chappetta


