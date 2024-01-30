Video: How Much Do Professional Riders Actually Make? | Pinkbike Weekly Show Ep. 12

Jan 31, 2024
by Pinkbike Originals  

This week on the Pinkbike Magazine Show Henry and Christina chat money, or at least the lack of it within mountain biking, then we touch on some podcast chat with World Champion Vali Holl, we’re going to check out some readers’ rides and round it off with a little gratitude corner.

Money in MTB 0:32
Podcast with Vali Holl 4:12
Gratitude Corner 6:37
Reader’s Rides 9:15

Let us know what you have gratitude for in the comments below! Could be your sweet, new ride or your grandma's oatmeal cookies. Anything goes!





5 Comments
  • 3 0
 Bike salaries are lousy, but the bike brands can't be solely responsible for the costs of salary, support and international travel on their own. The sport needs outside money - it's not sustainable as it stands - the return isn't there for the brands hence the exodus this year.
  • 4 0
 "how much do riders make?"

We have no idea other than a random anonymous article survey from 6 months ago.
  • 3 0
 A lot less than Aaron Gwin.
  • 2 0
 I love this
  • 1 0
 "Tewels not jewels". Yup.







