Video: How Much Do Professional Riders Actually Make? | Pinkbike Weekly Show Ep. 12

This week on the Pinkbike Magazine Show Henry and Christina chat money, or at least the lack of it within mountain biking, then we touch on some podcast chat with World Champion Vali Holl, we’re going to check out some readers’ rides and round it off with a little gratitude corner.Money in MTB 0:32Podcast with Vali Holl 4:12Gratitude Corner 6:37Reader’s Rides 9:15Let us know what you have gratitude for in the comments below! Could be your sweet, new ride or your grandma's oatmeal cookies. Anything goes!