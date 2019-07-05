Video: How Much Do the EWS Pros' Bikes Weigh?

Jul 5, 2019
by Enduro World Series  


Right from its inception enduro racing has been a sport of compromise and at the heart of this has been balancing bike technologies. Bikes must be strong enough to survive torturous rock and root yet light enough to remain efficient across long, brutal days in the saddle.

We hit the first ever shakedown day here in Les Orres with some (fairly) high tech equipment in an attempt to establish just what the current enduro race machinery weighs and, perhaps more interestingly, how much importance the pro’s place on heft.


Bike Weights (many include tubes, tools)

Josh Carlson's Giant Reign: 15.09 kg / 33.3 lb
Noga Korem's GT Force: 14.2 kg / 31.3 lb
Robin Wallner's Ibis Ripmo: 14.85 kg / 32.7 lb
Ines Thoma's Canyon Strive: 14.12 kg / 31.1 lb
Vid Persak's Orbea Rallon: 15.2 kg / 33.5 lb
Greg Callaghan's Cube: 14.5 kg / 32 lb / Covered in mud: 15.8 kg / 34.8 lb

Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Originals Canyon Cube Giant GT Ibis Orbea Greg Callaghan Ines Thoma Noga Korem Robin Wallner Enduro Racing Enduro World Series Ews Les Orres 2019


Must Read This Week
Review: The 2020 Santa Cruz Hightower Gets a New Look & More Travel
93317 views
Motorcycle Racer & Freeride Pioneer Carlin Dunne Has Died in Accident on Pikes Peak
90791 views
Final Results: EWS Val di Fassa 2019
80441 views
Bike Check: Sam Hill's Bare Aluminum Nukeproof Mega
66319 views
RockShox Recalls 29-Inch Lyrik and Yari Forks
54897 views
9 Pro Enduro Machines - EWS Les Orres 2019
47406 views
Tech Randoms: Vallnord DH World Cup 2019
43635 views
Improving Mountain Biking One Design at a Time - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich
38959 views

5 Comments

  • + 4
 Here I was thinking, “oh that’s lame, weigh the bikes with mud on them. How much could it add?”

....then they did. And the answer is a lot. Mud weighs a lot.
  • + 1
 Yea, not surprised. The "lift the bike into the bed of my truck" scale always told me mud weighs a lot.
  • + 2
 They should switch to carbon mud to save some weight.
  • + 1
 Cushcore, worth every ounce!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.041321
Mobile Version of Website