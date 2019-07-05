Video: How Much Do the EWS Pros' Bikes Weigh?

Bike Weights (many include tubes, tools)

Right from its inception enduro racing has been a sport of compromise and at the heart of this has been balancing bike technologies. Bikes must be strong enough to survive torturous rock and root yet light enough to remain efficient across long, brutal days in the saddle.We hit the first ever shakedown day here in Les Orres with some (fairly) high tech equipment in an attempt to establish just what the current enduro race machinery weighs and, perhaps more interestingly, how much importance the pro’s place on heft.Josh Carlson's Giant Reign: 15.09 kg / 33.3 lbNoga Korem's GT Force: 14.2 kg / 31.3 lbRobin Wallner's Ibis Ripmo: 14.85 kg / 32.7 lbInes Thoma's Canyon Strive: 14.12 kg / 31.1 lbVid Persak's Orbea Rallon: 15.2 kg / 33.5 lbGreg Callaghan's Cube: 14.5 kg / 32 lb / Covered in mud: 15.8 kg / 34.8 lb