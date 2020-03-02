Video: How Much Money Can World Cup Racers Earn? - Fast Life Season 3 Episode 5

Mar 2, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesThe harsh realities of the sport become apparent as the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup heads to Val di Sole, and Loïc Bruni, Kate Courtney and Finn Iles face challenges that threaten to derail the season. Red Bull


2 Comments

  • 6 1
 MTB racers really deserve to earn more than roadies
  • 3 1
 Income aside, it would be nice for all pros to have good health insurance/coverage, especially those hurtling through the air or down the steeps.

