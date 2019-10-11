Video: How Pump Track Racing Has Impacted a Community in Lesotho

The Roma Trading Post in Lesotho features the firstVelosolutions Pump Track in the world, 157m long with 7 berms and 3 platforms. The track was built with minimum resources and a lot of community involvement and support high in the beautiful Lesotho sky.Claudio Caluori and Anka Martin return to see how the track has impacted on the local community and to oversee the qualifying event for the Red Bull Pump Track World Championships as the season is set to finish in Bern, Switzerland on 19 October.