Video: How Pump Track Racing Has Impacted a Community in Lesotho

Oct 11, 2019
by Red Bull Pump Track World Championship  

The Roma Trading Post in Lesotho features the first #pumpforpeace Velosolutions Pump Track in the world, 157m long with 7 berms and 3 platforms. The track was built with minimum resources and a lot of community involvement and support high in the beautiful Lesotho sky.


Claudio Caluori and Anka Martin return to see how the track has impacted on the local community and to oversee the qualifying event for the Red Bull Pump Track World Championships as the season is set to finish in Bern, Switzerland on 19 October.

Lesotho

Videos Pump Track


 I've been gutted by latest news :
-
"You need to have a valid UCI ID to participate in the event which you will need to represent on the day of the race - please apply via a local registered bike or bmx club or to your official National Federation! Without UCI ID you won’t be allowed to participate."
-
This message concerns the Finals on 19 October AND the 'Last chance qualifyings' in Bern on Friday 18th.
So all amateurs need to afford an UCI licence for participating to the qualies, which cost a loooot more than the 20 bucks entry fees...
This was one of the last affordable competition format I loved to attempt but here comes UCI.
 It's so heartwarming to know that a sport that you love can bring communities together and unite even in times of doubt, struggle and a dark past.
I've seen that in Rwanda. It was incredible to see the changes and the gather around cycling after all that they went through. They're even in to organizing the UCI Road Cycling World Champs 2025! They have awesome scenery, roads and altitude! I even felt safer riding on those roads than in portugueses ones Big Grin

On another note, this guys also deserve support and a big shout: www.facebook.com/peaceFreeStylers
They're a group riders, boys and girls, from Afghanistan.
My kind of heroes!
 stole my bike
