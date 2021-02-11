Video: How Remy Metailler Deals With Fear

Feb 11, 2021
by Rémy Métailler  


Riding a mountain bike down gnarly features can be super scary. Even though many people assume I'm fearless, I'm not.

In fact, I get scared all the time, but I manage to still push through it. The main thing for me is my ability to deal and control fear without ignoring the risk.

Once again, massive shout out to all the rad builders out there: Matt Bolton (@matt_boltz) and Honza who make Squamish even better!

5 Comments

  • 2 0
 5:50 - just a little bit scary. That is one monster drop.
Looks like he forgot to put the OneUp EDC tool in. Maybe just for airflow
  • 1 0
 Remy: Scared by insane features, but still does them.
Me: Too scared to pull a manual hard enough to come all the way off the back
  • 1 0
 I usually wait till they have finished building the landing area...
  • 1 0
 You know when its pretty gnarly when even Remy is scared. Just saying
  • 1 1
 He's lying

