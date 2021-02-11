Video: How Remy Metailler Deals With Fear

Riding a mountain bike down gnarly features can be super scary. Even though many people assume I'm fearless, I'm not.
In fact, I get scared all the time, but I manage to still push through it. The main thing for me is my ability to deal and control fear without ignoring the risk.
Once again, massive shout out to all the rad builders out there: Matt Bolton (@matt_boltz) and Honza who make Squamish even better!
Subscribe to the channel here: remymetailler
Follow on Instagram: remymetailler
5 Comments
Looks like he forgot to put the OneUp EDC tool in. Maybe just for airflow
Me: Too scared to pull a manual hard enough to come all the way off the back
Post a Comment