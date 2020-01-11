Video: How Sam Reynolds Broke His Wrist at Darkfest 2019

After a gruelling 3 week build at Darkfest 2019, we had finally finished the last jump. I was so keen to get it done and sign off the course that I decided to pad up and just go for it that evening when the wind had chilled. It was insane! Huge, steep and the airtime was surely going to be next level.The landing was on such a steep downhill, I really didn't want to go long and overshoot, so I attacked it at what I thought was a mellow speed, but as soon as I had taken off I found out just how big it was! I wasn't even close so had to bail...I had never felt an impact like it, like being hit by a train, and it was quickly clear that my wrist wasn't right.After x rays and believe it or not my first ever surgery, I stayed out in SA and tried to keep the boys stoked and put on a wicked event for everyone. We mellowed out the killer jump and C dog manned up and sent it to perfection, making all the hard work worth it!So after getting home, the doc had said it would be a good 6 months before I would be riding... Which put me right at Loosefest in July. So the clock was ticking!For 3 months it was just too sore and risky to ride, so I took up race drone FPV flying which definitely helped keep me sane as I could go to the jumps and still hang out, learn to fly and get cool shots!. After 3 months had passed I could put some proper weight on it, and start on some gentle riding! Starting with xc, moving up to enduro and then some small dirt jumps. My first real test was Crankworx Innsbruck in June, and with it strapped up I even managed to make the small finals! But I ended crashing across the line and losing 3rd place... Annoying but the real victory was to be back riding at a nice level!Loosefest was just around the corner and after helping Nico out for a week before I was totally mentally prepared to go big once again!The jumps were amazing and it was great to be riding with the boys again, and best of all to have overcome the mental challenges of a big injury and reach my goal of riding at the front of big jumps once again! I'm more motivated than ever after having to sit out half a year, so can't wait to make DarkFest bigger than ever next month! Huge thanks to everyone who helped me out and especially CBD Mountain who gave me the confidence to get back at it pain-free!