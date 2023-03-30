Video : How Slack Are The Bikes On The North Shore? - Daily Driver Bike Checks

Christina Chappetta is back hanging around random trail heads, asking locals the hard questions...mostly about their bikes. Along with the peculiar components and upgrades, she's wondering if they think their bikes are SLACK enough. With 5 super unique bikes, they all had something interesting upgrades for sure!
1:19 - Specialized Enduro
2:30 - Devinci Spartan
3:51 - YT Capra
5:14 - Banshee Titan
7:17 - Santa Cruz Nomad
30 Comments
Titan owner here too . Although currently only at 64.2 degree HTA.
Mezzer pro, and starting to eye coil shocks (stock shock has air in the damper, because its the Fox...). Still on full 29'er, but have been starting to watch for deals on 27.5in rear wheels to try the mullet thing.
Can you explain the Burgtec offset hardware more? Which size fit, was it the 30mm x 8mm? And how much did that drop the BB/slacken the HTA? I've considered the offset bushings in the past, but wasn't sure on fitment/etc.