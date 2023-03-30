Video : How Slack Are The Bikes On The North Shore? - Daily Driver Bike Checks

Specialized Enduro.

Christina Chappetta is back hanging around random trail heads, asking locals the hard questions...mostly about their bikes. Along with the peculiar components and upgrades, she's wondering if they think their bikes are SLACK enough. With 5 super unique bikes, they all had something interesting upgrades for sure!1:19 - Specialized Enduro2:30 - Devinci Spartan3:51 - YT Capra5:14 - Banshee Titan7:17 - Santa Cruz Nomad