Video : How Slack Are The Bikes On The North Shore? - Daily Driver Bike Checks

Mar 30, 2023
by Christina Chappetta  

Christina Chappetta is back hanging around random trail heads, asking locals the hard questions...mostly about their bikes. Along with the peculiar components and upgrades, she's wondering if they think their bikes are SLACK enough. With 5 super unique bikes, they all had something interesting upgrades for sure!

1:19 - Specialized Enduro
2:30 - Devinci Spartan
3:51 - YT Capra
5:14 - Banshee Titan
7:17 - Santa Cruz Nomad

Specialized Enduro.

Devinci Spartan.

YT Capra

Banshee Titan.

Santa Cruz Nomad.


30 Comments

  • 32 3
 Stoked to have Daily Drivers back for 2023! And even happier to have met some lovely folks out on the Shore a little while back. Thanks all, for you time and entertainment
  • 4 1
 How on earth does this comment get downvoted!?
  • 2 1
 @stuie321: Some people need everyone else to be as miserable as they are.
  • 1 0
 @stuie321: Either some grumpy Guss' have a different interpretation and strong feelings about "entertainment", or they don't find Shore-folks to be lovely. Just a guess.
  • 22 0
 Banshee's raw finish frames are the best in the business
  • 2 1
 His bike was easily the heaviest all day but didn't seem to mind at all haha
  • 1 0
 @christinachappetta: really ? Mine is 33 lbs with coil shock and Enduro casing tires.
  • 1 0
 @christinachappetta: The only non-carbon frame. Absolutely nothing wrong with that.
  • 17 1
 My brother in Christ, please stop using autoplay
  • 9 1
 I'll add, this video is great and I think Christina is creating some of the best mountain bike content on the internet. I'd just love to see Pinkbike ditch autoplay
  • 5 1
 I concur. Autoplay sucks
  • 9 0
 I own a Banshee Titan, mullet, high setting dropouts, Burgtec offset hardware lower side of the Trunion Superdeluxe Coil, wolf tooth 1° GeoShift headset, and 170 coil Marzocchi Z1 with Grip2 install. HTA is 63° and I’d say it’s slack enough!
  • 1 1
 Sounds like a sick rig!
  • 2 0
 @RADVANBIKES

Titan owner here too Big Grin . Although currently only at 64.2 degree HTA.

Mezzer pro, and starting to eye coil shocks (stock shock has air in the damper, because its the Fox...). Still on full 29'er, but have been starting to watch for deals on 27.5in rear wheels to try the mullet thing.

Can you explain the Burgtec offset hardware more? Which size fit, was it the 30mm x 8mm? And how much did that drop the BB/slacken the HTA? I've considered the offset bushings in the past, but wasn't sure on fitment/etc.
  • 1 0
 Noice, i'm running full 29er but with a 180mm zeb and öhlins coil.
  • 7 1
 I personally loved the close up of the super custom AXS derailleur with some kind of cord/cable coming out of it? I wonder if that somehow connects to the shifter? And maybe that shifter is powered to a complex motor and battery source that’s fuelled by sugar and water??? Pure speculation, maybe someone could elaborate in how it actually works.
  • 1 0
 Incorrectly spliced together shot from the looks of it the gold cassette is from the nomad with a non axs setup
  • 4 0
 Is it just me or does the Banshee look infinitely more interesting than the other bikes? Like I wanna know more about that than the yoked out Nomad
  • 2 0
 I never understood that tube placement on the Devinci, you see it on knolly's too but like wouldn't all the stuff flying up your tube potentially rip a tear on it before you even have the chance to put it on?
  • 1 0
 Great video. It's super interesting to see that modern bikes and real-world riders are settling into what is essentially a 1.2 degree window (63.8 to 65ish) of head angles on the majority of enduro-ish bikes. It seems that time/circumstance/technology is telescoping into what folks think is fun to ride.
  • 1 0
 Great video, interesting to see that the industry/real world riders are settling into a fairly narrow tolerance (63.8 to 65 or less)......it seems that many bikes are within a single degree of one another.
  • 3 0
 There's a lot of scammers on the buysell recently... 2500 CAD for fully loaded bikes? cmon
  • 3 0
 Something so sick about seeing people stoked on their bikes!
  • 3 1
 Agreed! it's the best! And most of these riders have had their bikes a while so imagine how much though what put into each piece?! Love it.
  • 3 0
 Big Spin Guy Enterprises.
  • 2 0
 BSG LLC, bonded and insured
  • 1 0
 Yea, you guys have really been slacking off lately!
  • 2 2
 U want slack? Then get a forbidden dreadnought and mullet it 63.1 head angle. love mine
  • 1 1
 Holy!!!! I hear they do pedal incredibly though.
  • 1 0
 Can't believe the back tire doesn't buzz the tube on that Devinci.





