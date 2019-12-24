Video: How the Grinch (Almost) Ruined MTB Christmas

Dec 24, 2019
by Orion Kroeger  
How the Grinch (almost) Ruined Christmas

by superd-cfp
We made this humorous short to show bad behaviors on the trail and remind people that conflict on multi-use trails, particularly trails with bike friendly features puts access to those trails in jeopardy and that for access and the holiday spirit you should just be polite. If you can wait for 30 seconds and let the slower rider get far enough ahead to finish out the trail with overtaking, that's a nice thing to do. If you have to pass, don't run up on them and stress them out. If a hiker cedes their right of way, that's not an invitation to put on the gas. We don't like it when cars speed pass if we move to the shoulder so just slow enough to thank them, it goes a long way.

1 Comment

 So good!!

