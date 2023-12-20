Video: How The Hell Did I End Up Here? - Race Report from the TranSierra Norte 2023

Words

How The Hell Did I End Up Here?

TranSierra Norte Through The Eyes Of Andrew Cavaye

TranSierra Norte is more than a race. It's an experience through shared love of bikes. It's whatever you want it to be - a party, a race, a celebration, an exploration. It feels like you're isolated in a bubble away from the reality of the world where the only thing that you need to think about is the next corner and the only thing that's guaranteed is a good time - Andrew Cavaye

Video & Film Images: Aedan Skinner

#HANDLAIDINCANADA

: We Are OneThe TranSierra Norte is so much more than just a bike race. Each year, riders from every corner of the globe make the pilgrimage to Oaxaca in the south of Mexico for what can only be described as a week of bikes that will never be forgotten! This year we were lucky enough to be some of those riders.The race itself covers 4 days and contains 22 stages on trails that have to be ridden to be believed. It takes place high in the Sierra Madre de Oaxaca mountain range, with most of the week sitting 3000m above sea level. What started 7 years ago as a way to allow mountain bikers to experience the "Day Of The Dead" culture while shining a light on the unbelievable trail network Oaxaca has to offer has grown to be a yearly highlight for the entire mountain bike world. Join the journey of TranSierra Norte 2023 through the eyes of We Are One athlete Andrew Cavaye.