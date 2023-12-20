Video: How The Hell Did I End Up Here? - Race Report from the TranSierra Norte 2023

Dec 20, 2023
by WeAreOne Composites  


Words: We Are One

How The Hell Did I End Up Here?
TranSierra Norte Through The Eyes Of Andrew Cavaye

The TranSierra Norte is so much more than just a bike race. Each year, riders from every corner of the globe make the pilgrimage to Oaxaca in the south of Mexico for what can only be described as a week of bikes that will never be forgotten! This year we were lucky enough to be some of those riders.

The race itself covers 4 days and contains 22 stages on trails that have to be ridden to be believed. It takes place high in the Sierra Madre de Oaxaca mountain range, with most of the week sitting 3000m above sea level. What started 7 years ago as a way to allow mountain bikers to experience the "Day Of The Dead" culture while shining a light on the unbelievable trail network Oaxaca has to offer has grown to be a yearly highlight for the entire mountain bike world. Join the journey of TranSierra Norte 2023 through the eyes of We Are One athlete Andrew Cavaye.

bigquotesTranSierra Norte is more than a race. It's an experience through shared love of bikes. It's whatever you want it to be - a party, a race, a celebration, an exploration. It feels like you're isolated in a bubble away from the reality of the world where the only thing that you need to think about is the next corner and the only thing that's guaranteed is a good time - Andrew Cavaye

photo

photo
photo

photo

photo
photo


Video & Film Images: Aedan Skinner


#HANDLAIDINCANADA


Posted In:
Racing and Events Enduro Racing


Author Info:
WeAreOne avatar

Member since Nov 8, 2016
26 articles
Report
1 Comment
  • 1 0
 These incredible trails in remote locations reminds me what the EWS once was, and in my view at least should be about.







