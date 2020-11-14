Video: How To Barspin with Max Fredriksson

Nov 14, 2020
by maxfredrikssonpage  

Having a blast making these videos and I was super stoked to see the comments underneath my last How-To! This next one is all about learning how to barspin and how to improve your technique. Whether you're just starting out or are looking to add this into a combo, I have tips and tricks for everyone learning how to throw their bars.

Let me know in the comments what tutorial videos you would like to see next. If you have any questions about tricks, let me know and I'll do my best to answer!

