Video: How to Bump Hop with Duncan Shaw

A bit ambitious?

Tip #1 Watch those ankles!

Just like that...

***As the world struggles to suppress the spread of COVID-19, please follow the guidelines of your local health authorities. Even if you don’t have the virus, bike-related hospital visits put additional stress on your medical systems; do not undertake any activities that put you or others at risk.

This week we received some brand new additions to our DIY garden trials setup in the form of 20 wooden pallets.We quickly put these to their proper use and filmed a "How to Bump hop/jump" video where we even managed surprised ourselves with just how high we were able to get!