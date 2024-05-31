Video: How to Buy a Value Bike in 2024

The vast majority of us don't have an unlimited budget to spend on a new or used mountain bike. That means it's important to choose the right priorities before shelling over those hard earned dollars. You don't want to choose a poorly fitting bike just because the price was right, or to skimp on important things, like working brakes and a comfortable seat. In this video, Sarah Moore, Dario Digiulio, and myself go over some tips and tricks to keep in mind when shopping for a new-to-you mountain bike. Things to Keep in Mind When Shopping for a New or Used BikeGeometry -
Borrow a friend's bike or attend a demo even to start figuring out what geometry traits work best for you. Geometry is arguably the most important park of a bike - a fancy fork or wheels won't help if you end up on a bike that's to big, small, or with geometry that doesn't suit the trails you usually ride. If you're buying a new bike, it's worth finding out when the frame was last updated. We're in a pretty good place right now when it comes to geometry, but there are still a few models out there, typically on the more value-oriented side of things, that could use an update.Dropper Post
– A dropper post is a must have on any mountain bike, and if the bike you're looking at doesn't have one you'll want to factor in the cost of adding one as soon as possible. Suspension -
Entry level suspension typically doesn't offer as many adjustments as higher end options, and the most basic options can perform poorly on the trail. In some cases, it may be possible to upgrade the damper in a fork to increase the performance without buying a whole new one. Read reviews, ask your local shop or fellow riders in order to figure out which level of suspension would work well for you.Brakes –
Swapping out the pads and rotors of a less expensive brake set can be an easy and not-that-expensive way to increase the stopping power, especially in wet weather.Tubeless compatibility -
Tubeless is the way to go these days, so you'll want to make sure that the rims and tires on your potential new ride are tubeless compatible if they're not already set up without tubes.Drivetrain
– Don't get tricked by fancy derailleur when all of the other drivetrain components are a tier or two lower. It's best to look at the drivetrain (shifter, derailleur, cassette, chain) as a system, and to make sure that all of the components are designed to work together. Things You Shouldn't Worry About Too MuchCockpit –
A fancy bar, stem, or grips isn't a reason to choose one bike over another. That's something that can be changed later, and a carbon bar vs and aluminum one isn't going to make or break your ride. Frame material -
Carbon frames tend to be lighter, but they're also more expensive, and the ride performance isn't inherently better than aluminum. Going with an alloy frame is a great way to save money without sacrificing performance.
Suspension, brakes, and tires are the three places where spending more can result in better performance. Now, you don't need a $1,000 fork and the stickiest, burliest tires to have a good time, but good tires and mid level suspension does make a difference versus the more entry level components.Other TipsBrand new isn't always worth it -
If you're on a budget, the Pinkbike BuySell is a great place to start, or ask around an see if any of your riding buddies have something for sale. There are also lots
of sales going on at the moment; the industry is still going through some tumultuous times, but that means there are good deals to be had for consumers. Visit your local bike shop -
A good local bike shop is a great place to start if you're just getting into mountain biking, or if some of the concepts / technology aren't making sense. Notice I said a good
shop - if you get a cold shoulder, or talked down to on your first visit to a shop, try another one. Not all shops are created equal; you want to find one where you feel welcome and at home. Don't forget the basic setup -
Once you have your fresh ride, remember to check the tire pressure and set up the suspension to your weight and riding style. Even the fanciest bike in the world won't work well without taking the time to get it dialed in just for you.
Let us know in the comments below the ways that you've found to get the most bang for your buck.
2. Follow team van to the hotel on the way to the next event
3. Select appropriate bike from said van
4. Add stickers to cover the riders name
Bad joke aside, most of us are over-specked for our skills or terrain we ride. Buy the best gear you can justify to yourself/afford.
(A real friend would take the whole van and hook his friends up.
and yes, I'm kidding, bike thieves should be repeatedly kicked in the junk.)
ESPECIALLY if it's a "value" price bike. Sites like this review them like they are comparable to bikes 3 times the price and can easily put you off. Accentuate the negatives far too much.
I don't shill for any brand. NORCO might be my favourite, I think. But I can't think of any reason that anyone starting out or even everyday amateurs aren't pushed to buy a decent polygon or Marin. Usually Mega speccd compared to much more expensive bikes etc, or bikes like the FLUID which are more than enough bike for most riders.
Rant over and in short I agree with you completely
plenty of old bikes ride great. plenty of them also ride like crap.
i'd say the old 'advantage' of modern geo is that it makes it easier for beginners to plow stuff without consequences. which is the same deal with 29" wheels compared to 26".
this is especailly noticable if you update and older bike with newer suspension and parts. cheap suspension from the 2020s is much much better than expensive suspension from 10-15 years ago. same with wheels and tires. through modern stuff on a 10 year old bike and it will be awesome.
biggest difference between my 2010 and my 2022 bike is that the former requires more rider input.
Unless I have my earbuds in I will never open a video link on my phone in public or watch a video at work. But I will for sure read on my phone anywhere and sneak read and post in the comments at all times of the day and night!!
last year i got my nephew a Ripley for $1500 that was 2 years old and full SLX with fox factory suspension.
And even though you may need to replace, upgrade parts it often is something that occurs over time and is at least not such a one time, large financial burden to get on the trails?
BUT... for sure I've bought used and got screwed. SO, yeah. It's a catch 22!!
2. Read every single review you can on this "longer list." It helps to keep these in some kind of spread sheet with links to revisit the reviews while you consider each review on each bike. Don't take every review as solid gold as certain riders and media outlets may review a bike totally different. There will be similarities generally in these reviews, which are what I normally pay attention to. The differences may by nuanced by the location of testing and reviewers personal preferences.
3. Once you have a shorter list deduced from online research, see if you can attend demo days or see if local shops offer these bikes as to see which ones ride the best or you prefer.
4. By this time you may be down to two or three different choices, this is where nickel and diming the build kit, colors, etc might come into play. Also, maybe 1x is consumer direct vs 2x that are from a bike shop. Consider the C.D. bike will have less support should something go wrong, even if the price is lower initially, it could cost you the same or more down the line. Brand equity plays a role here too, you may prefer Company #1 vs Company #2 just for the brand image or equity.
5. Buy the thing and ride it.
My current formula is "Asking price in 2021/22 X .50=2024 price".
in my area you can get a 2022 bike for like $1000-1500 that was 4-6000 new. and a lot of 10K bikes are going for 3-4K.
then there are ads I've seen on forums for YEARS where someone wants 5K for a 10 year old bike. lol
"What, God? He's indescribable. But, here, let me tell ya what I think..."
Step two: stop worrying about upgrades and ride.
I'm usually good with money. But I'm seeing all these awesome bikes on sale recently with decent specs for the most part and what's the first thing I think?
I could change the brakes there, oh and maybe a fork. And the drivetrain. And did someone say coil suspension?
if 6grand or more seems "budget or good deal" rethink what your thinking.
dont wast money on second bikes like gravel. just get one good one use it for everything.
finesse jumps and rock gardens, or get ready to replace rear wheels constantly.
Those two sentences are not mutually exclusive; I've often bought stuff in person from PB with cash.
I've also done cross border shopping for complete new bikes posted on PB and had excellent experiences (thank you Nickieeg@MainStreet Cycles in Santa Maria!)