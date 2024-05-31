Powered by Outside

Video: How to Buy a Value Bike in 2024

May 31, 2024
by Mike Kazimer  

The vast majority of us don't have an unlimited budget to spend on a new or used mountain bike. That means it's important to choose the right priorities before shelling over those hard earned dollars. You don't want to choose a poorly fitting bike just because the price was right, or to skimp on important things, like working brakes and a comfortable seat. In this video, Sarah Moore, Dario Digiulio, and myself go over some tips and tricks to keep in mind when shopping for a new-to-you mountain bike.


Things to Keep in Mind When Shopping for a New or Used Bike

Geometry - Borrow a friend's bike or attend a demo even to start figuring out what geometry traits work best for you. Geometry is arguably the most important park of a bike - a fancy fork or wheels won't help if you end up on a bike that's to big, small, or with geometry that doesn't suit the trails you usually ride. If you're buying a new bike, it's worth finding out when the frame was last updated. We're in a pretty good place right now when it comes to geometry, but there are still a few models out there, typically on the more value-oriented side of things, that could use an update.

Dropper Post – A dropper post is a must have on any mountain bike, and if the bike you're looking at doesn't have one you'll want to factor in the cost of adding one as soon as possible.

Suspension - Entry level suspension typically doesn't offer as many adjustments as higher end options, and the most basic options can perform poorly on the trail. In some cases, it may be possible to upgrade the damper in a fork to increase the performance without buying a whole new one. Read reviews, ask your local shop or fellow riders in order to figure out which level of suspension would work well for you.

Brakes – Swapping out the pads and rotors of a less expensive brake set can be an easy and not-that-expensive way to increase the stopping power, especially in wet weather.

Tubeless compatibility - Tubeless is the way to go these days, so you'll want to make sure that the rims and tires on your potential new ride are tubeless compatible if they're not already set up without tubes.

Drivetrain – Don't get tricked by fancy derailleur when all of the other drivetrain components are a tier or two lower. It's best to look at the drivetrain (shifter, derailleur, cassette, chain) as a system, and to make sure that all of the components are designed to work together.


Things You Shouldn't Worry About Too Much

Cockpit – A fancy bar, stem, or grips isn't a reason to choose one bike over another. That's something that can be changed later, and a carbon bar vs and aluminum one isn't going to make or break your ride.

Frame material - Carbon frames tend to be lighter, but they're also more expensive, and the ride performance isn't inherently better than aluminum. Going with an alloy frame is a great way to save money without sacrificing performance.

Suspension, brakes, and tires are the three places where spending more can result in better performance. Now, you don't need a $1,000 fork and the stickiest, burliest tires to have a good time, but good tires and mid level suspension does make a difference versus the more entry level components.



Other Tips

Brand new isn't always worth it - If you're on a budget, the Pinkbike BuySell is a great place to start, or ask around an see if any of your riding buddies have something for sale. There are also lots of sales going on at the moment; the industry is still going through some tumultuous times, but that means there are good deals to be had for consumers.

Visit your local bike shop - A good local bike shop is a great place to start if you're just getting into mountain biking, or if some of the concepts / technology aren't making sense. Notice I said a good shop - if you get a cold shoulder, or talked down to on your first visit to a shop, try another one. Not all shops are created equal; you want to find one where you feel welcome and at home.

Don't forget the basic setup - Once you have your fresh ride, remember to check the tire pressure and set up the suspension to your weight and riding style. Even the fanciest bike in the world won't work well without taking the time to get it dialed in just for you.


Let us know in the comments below the ways that you've found to get the most bang for your buck.

78 Comments
  • 55 0
 1. Attend a world cup race
2. Follow team van to the hotel on the way to the next event
3. Select appropriate bike from said van
4. Add stickers to cover the riders name

Bad joke aside, most of us are over-specked for our skills or terrain we ride. Buy the best gear you can justify to yourself/afford.
  • 13 0
 1-Buy a value bike 2-Take a break from reading reviews 3- Don't listen to know it all's 4- Ride it until it breaks, then look at upgrades. 5- And most importantly, have fun!
  • 6 0
 This is an incredibly insensitive, inconsiderate, and hurtful comment.


(A real friend would take the whole van and hook his friends up.




and yes, I'm kidding, bike thieves should be repeatedly kicked in the junk.)
  • 1 0
 my fav is when you're on mixed terrain/gravel ride and folks bring 12K Pivot Switchblades with minions and then boast that they needed the carbon wheel upgrade.
  • 3 0
 @bikehoarder23: this is so f*cking true

ESPECIALLY if it's a "value" price bike. Sites like this review them like they are comparable to bikes 3 times the price and can easily put you off. Accentuate the negatives far too much.

I don't shill for any brand. NORCO might be my favourite, I think. But I can't think of any reason that anyone starting out or even everyday amateurs aren't pushed to buy a decent polygon or Marin. Usually Mega speccd compared to much more expensive bikes etc, or bikes like the FLUID which are more than enough bike for most riders.

Rant over and in short I agree with you completely
  • 26 2
 Buy a good bike and ride it for 10 plus years. Keep track of your miles and then divide them buy the cost of the bike. Learn to do basic maintenance yourself, and take it to the shop when you are out of your depth. You'd be surprised how much of a value you get when you actually ride it and maintain it.
  • 8 0
 I could see buying a bike now and riding it for 10 years but if I think about my 2014ish SC 5010 I cant imagine riding that now given how bikes have changed since then.
  • 2 2
 @warmerdamj: to be fair the 5010 was out of date before it left the drawing office. A 2014 Foxy, Geometron or Evolink are probably still fairly modern
  • 5 3
 @warmerdamj: my girlfriend is still on her 2014 Yeti SB5C. Other than some geo differences, hub spacing, and the seals on the pivot bearings (or lack thereof), there isn't a huge difference between it and a new Yeti. Not to mention her Fox34 is indistinguishable from a new fork, mechanically speaking. It was a good bike then, and by god it's still a good bike now.
  • 5 3
 @hootiepootie: isn't geo difference 90% of why modern bikes are better though? The SB5c has a reach of 455mm in the XL. Maybe the shorter reach works well for her which is great, but just in regards to that dimension alone, most 6' tall riders are looking for a L with a reach of at least 475-485 I would think. Not to say 10 year old bikes aren't good and fine, but the changes compared to a 2020+ bike definitely makes them better to ride. Longer reach and FC is a game changer.
  • 6 0
 I do all of my own maintenance except for suspension, brakes and shifting...
  • 2 1
 @warmerdamj: I think it all depends on how you ride, what you ride and your body type. I have loved many of my bikes over the last 25 years and since about my 2011 Turner Sultan i have changed bikes and not really found a huge gain in my performance, comfort or enjoyment for the trails I ride and my preferences. I often wish I hadn't sold that Sultan....same with my 2016 bad habit....
  • 5 0
 @rallyimprezive: Really impressive!
  • 2 0
 @warmerdamj: no.

plenty of old bikes ride great. plenty of them also ride like crap.

i'd say the old 'advantage' of modern geo is that it makes it easier for beginners to plow stuff without consequences. which is the same deal with 29" wheels compared to 26".

this is especailly noticable if you update and older bike with newer suspension and parts. cheap suspension from the 2020s is much much better than expensive suspension from 10-15 years ago. same with wheels and tires. through modern stuff on a 10 year old bike and it will be awesome.

biggest difference between my 2010 and my 2022 bike is that the former requires more rider input.
  • 2 0
 the only person i know that keeps a bike for more than 3 years is myself. I'm a weirdo.
  • 2 0
 @warmerdamj: At 6'5" this is what i notice the most - the geo. When I used to shop for a new bike I'd just go with whoever had the longest. Now It'd be way to big with several brands
  • 5 0
 @rallyimprezive: so YOU installed that bell? nice work!
  • 1 0
 @rallyimprezive: what’s left?
  • 2 0
 @wolftwenty1: I can put air in the tires like a boss.
  • 1 1
 @warmerdamj: you know some people actually like short boards versus long boards, it is a different type of surfing and definitely as @totaltoads mentioned takes more rider input, which btw as much as we are told different by most commenters and this website itself, is not a bad thing.
  • 21 7
 Is it too much to ask for having a written article to accompany the video, or at least a transcript? PB has good journalists, and many folks would rather read than watch a video.
  • 12 0
 Kids can't read anymore, they can only watch videos.
  • 8 0
 THIS^^

Unless I have my earbuds in I will never open a video link on my phone in public or watch a video at work. But I will for sure read on my phone anywhere and sneak read and post in the comments at all times of the day and night!! Smile
  • 2 4
 Open in YouTube. Turn on CC. Read as it plays.
  • 1 0
 @warmerdamj: Waiting for the day Pinkbike Reels becomes a thing
  • 5 0
 They can't play 3 adds when you are "reading" an actual article. The new PB AI overlords knows you are an outlier. Next thing you will ask for is a paper magazine delivered to your door every month!
  • 1 0
 @warmerdamj: yeah but not 6:20m videos 15 seconds max then on to the next one. I swear every kid is a golden retriever these days
  • 1 0
 @BenLow2019: most of us read wayyyy faster than people talk
  • 7 0
 Buy new bikes end of season. Don't lease bikes, even it may look cheaper - it will be more expensive in the long run. Don't count any resale value in - there might be no value left after e.g. a crash. Or a new standard may come up. Use the bike as long as it works.
  • 7 0
 Make a serious decision and purchase a decent bike, then ride it for a very long time. I know we're all dazzled by the new bling, but for the most part, bikes haven't made giant leaps forward in terms of performance or technology in the last 5 years. Yes, some standards have changed, and that's certainly frustrating, what with the spectre of planned obsolescence looming a la Apple, but truthfully, if you're spending $4000 on a mountain bike these days, you can be relatively assured of it not only being good and fun, but having some staying power. Even our commenter quibbles like headset tourism or pressfit BB's aren't so much legitimate problems as minor inconveniences. The bikes are still going to ride well, and as long as you take care of them, they can last for a long time.
  • 1 0
 some parts matter way more than other... usually changing your grips/pedals/bars will be a bigger boon than anything else. but a lot of folks never ever bother... or just buy overpriced bling rather than stuff that properly fits. and a lot when you are buying a 'budget' bike that is wear OEM tends to cheap out. $30 bars kind of suck IME, but you don't need to drop $200 to get good ones... $70 will do.
  • 6 0
 Wait until the latest greatest comes out, then buy the prior generation. You can often get 95% of the performance for 50% of the price. Sometimes it’s something is dumb as a different color. Another thing to consider is the idea of “good luck” being preparation meeting opportunity. Keep a few bucks stuffed aside so that when you see a ridiculous deal on something you’d love to have, you can jump on it.
  • 2 0
 Yes, this is me 100%. 2-3 years old and not beat up, 50% of new price. Same way I buy computers.
  • 6 1
 Definitely the best bang for your buck is to buy a used bike that wasn't ridden very much. You get a 2-3 year old bike for $1-2k off, just because it sat in someone's garage collecting dust. Usually they're in a rush to get rid of said bike because they bought something else that now needs the space, so you can usually talk them down on price as well.
  • 2 0
 2-3 year old bike should be more like 2-3K off, assuming it was $5000-6000 new.

last year i got my nephew a Ripley for $1500 that was 2 years old and full SLX with fox factory suspension.
  • 2 0
 as soon as the bike leaves the showroom it should be significantly discounted if not brand new. After 2-3 years it should be half price.
  • 1 0
 @totaltoads: yeah the higher the spec, the more the value drops. $1-2k off would be for a bike costing $3-4k.
  • 5 1
 Used bikes can be cheap until they aren't. If you need to put on a drivetrain, brakes, or suspension components because they are worn out, broken, or parts are unavailable, things can add up fast.
  • 3 0
 But if your are knowledgeable enough when you buy it to either not buy a used bike that needs a bunch of parts ASAP OR factor in that need when you haggle over the price; buying used is a great way to go!

And even though you may need to replace, upgrade parts it often is something that occurs over time and is at least not such a one time, large financial burden to get on the trails?

BUT... for sure I've bought used and got screwed. SO, yeah. It's a catch 22!! Smile
  • 1 0
 Chain checker tool is your best friend when buying used. If the chain is stretched, you almost certainly are going to need a new cassette, chainring, as well as a chain. I also always ask, "When was the last time the shock/fork was serviced?" Usually that results in a blank look from the seller, which means "never" and thus you'll probably be looking at least a basic service on the shock & fork.
  • 3 1
 1. Look at bikes that fall into your budget and intended use
2. Read every single review you can on this "longer list." It helps to keep these in some kind of spread sheet with links to revisit the reviews while you consider each review on each bike. Don't take every review as solid gold as certain riders and media outlets may review a bike totally different. There will be similarities generally in these reviews, which are what I normally pay attention to. The differences may by nuanced by the location of testing and reviewers personal preferences.
3. Once you have a shorter list deduced from online research, see if you can attend demo days or see if local shops offer these bikes as to see which ones ride the best or you prefer.
4. By this time you may be down to two or three different choices, this is where nickel and diming the build kit, colors, etc might come into play. Also, maybe 1x is consumer direct vs 2x that are from a bike shop. Consider the C.D. bike will have less support should something go wrong, even if the price is lower initially, it could cost you the same or more down the line. Brand equity plays a role here too, you may prefer Company #1 vs Company #2 just for the brand image or equity.
5. Buy the thing and ride it.
  • 2 0
 Very much this. Demos are particularly important if at all possible; or at the very least riding on a surface/trail you plan on riding before a purchase. I once bought a bike and just did a few paved laps and was so taken back by the glowing reviews that when I actually got out on the trails my wife behind knew within minutes I had made an incorrect call based on how I was riding. It took that expensive mistake for me to really take my time when I went into the buying process again.
  • 1 0
 @STARBURSTTUNA: I really wish it was easier to demo bikes, especially as someone living in a pretty remote area. I totally understand why bike shops are reluctant to allow test rides on proper trails, but it's frustrating to have to be willing to drop several thousand dollars on a bike without ever experiencing how it performs on dirt. With the part of the country I'm in, going to a demo event means either an expensive, full-weekend trip or waiting possibly years for a demo to come somewhat close by with a bike I'm interested in (and trying to test out and compare multiple bikes? even more of a headache)
  • 1 0
 @DPGriffin: Same here on the remote living. We're moving to an area where I think the shops are close enough to trails and do hold demos a few times a year to test new bikes. My wife is likely a year or two away from a new bike but, I've already had her demo two of the likely candidates down at Bentonville and another where we are actually moving so she can make a decision based on how she truly feels on the trails.
  • 4 0
 1. Buy my bike I have for sale so I can buy another bike to feed my addiction.
  • 2 0
 Good advice. Along those line, don't ever buy a bike or any component I've been using. If I want to part with it implies that it is completely destroyed and worthless.
  • 1 0
 @vinay: that's the right way to do it! Unfortunately I'm not able to ride much due to injuries so I enjoy selling bikes and buying frames and building them up on a budget from the buy n sell lol
  • 4 0
 1. Afford to live in Squamish full time. 2. Buy value priced hardtail for some reason.
  • 4 0
 RIP PinkBike buy-sell. It's 75% scammers these days.
  • 1 1
 I disagree a bit on the cockpit thing. Some frames with headset routing come with cables so short that changing, for example to longer bars with more rise is not possible. Same with special stems that only work with the plasic headset. Having a good frame that uses easy to work on standards like normal headsets, bsa bb and so on is more important than some parts that can be changed later anyway.
  • 1 1
 Knowing common standards is something to keep in mind too. My last bike had a 20 x 100 mm thru axle up front just as boost was coming out. Now that the damper's gone and I've ridden the suspension to the ground, it'd be about as much as a new fork to bring it to top condition again. But, going that route would mean either axle spacers or getting a new wheel. I ended up getting a great year end deal from a local shop on a new bike, so I'd recommend that route
  • 1 1
 There's never been a better time to swing by a local shop (a good one who is friendly as mentioned in the article). We are seeing many customers buying used/online who are paying more than what we could put them into a new closeout/sale bike for. This is especially true when adding on the cost of replacing parts or even paying for repairs on a used bike. Lots of great sale prices to be had on overstock right now. Why buy used when you can get something new for similar pricing? At a minimum, be sure you can't beat that used price with something new.
  • 5 1
 1. Don't buy the Haro
  • 1 0
 The real question for many of us is "How to sell a value (or not) bike in 2024".
My current formula is "Asking price in 2021/22 X .50=2024 price".
  • 1 0
 try lower.

in my area you can get a 2022 bike for like $1000-1500 that was 4-6000 new. and a lot of 10K bikes are going for 3-4K.

then there are ads I've seen on forums for YEARS where someone wants 5K for a 10 year old bike. lol
  • 1 0
 Thread reminds me of an old George Carlin bit re: God

"What, God? He's indescribable. But, here, let me tell ya what I think..."
  • 2 0
 Step one: buy last year’s model on sale and get as much bike as you can.
Step two: stop worrying about upgrades and ride.
  • 1 0
 I feel triggered.

I'm usually good with money. But I'm seeing all these awesome bikes on sale recently with decent specs for the most part and what's the first thing I think?

I could change the brakes there, oh and maybe a fork. And the drivetrain. And did someone say coil suspension?
  • 1 0
 @WkDayWarrior: hahahaha I can relate.
  • 2 4
 Buy second hand bikes to corporate bitches with not much Time to ride but lots of insecurity's... Every New bike at bikeshops lose half their value once goes out the shop.. Forget about New standards and obsolescence bs, but a bicycle with pinion or rohloff.. Never but hype
  • 2 0
 I finally learned how to pronounce Dario's last name.
  • 1 0
 In my mind I wanna say de-gwee-leo. Also I'm fully expecting him to break out into a Napoleon Dynamite dance when he skids off that wood bridge
  • 4 0
 Same.
  • 3 1
 Check the sales Trek and Specialized are almost 50% off
  • 1 0
 in the buy/sell I have a 2020 santa cruz tallboy cc size large frame for sale. storm bringer purple. buy it!
  • 1 0
 1. estimate the value you d'like to spend 2. find bike 3. buy bike
  • 1 4
 budget for tools and time to maintain it. learn how to bleed brakes. budget for tires, shock service and drivetrain replacement when needed. be very careful not to allow it to be stolen. get a bike rack used, they are cheaper that way. dont buy an ebike with proprietary components that will be useless in the future. put money towards quality wheels (does not have to be carbon.) get quality frame, (does not have to be carbon) dont bother with electronic drivetrain.

if 6grand or more seems "budget or good deal" rethink what your thinking.

dont wast money on second bikes like gravel. just get one good one use it for everything.

finesse jumps and rock gardens, or get ready to replace rear wheels constantly.
  • 2 0
 Second bike is a must have for multiple reasons if you ride a lot. Keeps wear and tear down on the expensive drivetrain/pivots, sending a rear shock in creates downtime, lower priced hardtail good for rain and mud days, different trails.
  • 1 1
 DO NOT use Pinkbike buy/sell if you don't want to be scammed. In person cash sales only.
  • 1 2
 So the double negative you've used translates to "Use PB buy/sell if you want to be scammed. In person cash sales only"?
Those two sentences are not mutually exclusive; I've often bought stuff in person from PB with cash.
I've also done cross border shopping for complete new bikes posted on PB and had excellent experiences (thank you Nickieeg@MainStreet Cycles in Santa Maria!)
  • 2 0
 @woofer2609: no double negative there buddy. do not use pinkbike if you do not want to be scammed, use pinkbike if you do want to be scammed. I have bought and sold 100's of items on PB over the last 10 years. I will no longer use the platform. it is not safe.
  • 1 0
 @jpmccrash: Interesting. Wonder if this is a regional thing. I haven't bought much off PB in the last 2 months, but otherwise its been solid.
  • 1 0
 Which is better - Walmart or K-Mart?
  • 1 4
 GMBN's content producers would like a word about stealing their ideas.
  • 3 1
 "How to Buy a Bike" videos and articles aren't exactly a new concept - we've been doing them for years.
  • 2 0
 @mikekazimer: how about an article/video on how to buy/sell on pinkbike buy/sell without being scammed?
  • 1 0
 @jpmccrash, there's a whole forum dedicated to that topic: www.pinkbike.com/forum/listcomments/?threadid=113294. And if you do encounter a scammer, make sure to flag them.
  • 2 0
 @mikekazimer: Mike I have flagged thousands of scammers over the last 3 years and the forum thread is great but still people get scammed everyday, and the protections the admins have put in place don't seem to be able to keep up. We need to blow this shit up as it is ruining this once great resource.







