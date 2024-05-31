Video: How to Buy a Value Bike in 2024

Things to Keep in Mind When Shopping for a New or Used Bike

The vast majority of us don't have an unlimited budget to spend on a new or used mountain bike. That means it's important to choose the right priorities before shelling over those hard earned dollars. You don't want to choose a poorly fitting bike just because the price was right, or to skimp on important things, like working brakes and a comfortable seat. In this video, Sarah Moore, Dario Digiulio, and myself go over some tips and tricks to keep in mind when shopping for a new-to-you mountain bike.Borrow a friend's bike or attend a demo even to start figuring out what geometry traits work best for you. Geometry is arguably the most important park of a bike - a fancy fork or wheels won't help if you end up on a bike that's to big, small, or with geometry that doesn't suit the trails you usually ride. If you're buying a new bike, it's worth finding out when the frame was last updated. We're in a pretty good place right now when it comes to geometry, but there are still a few models out there, typically on the more value-oriented side of things, that could use an update.– A dropper post is a must have on any mountain bike, and if the bike you're looking at doesn't have one you'll want to factor in the cost of adding one as soon as possible.Entry level suspension typically doesn't offer as many adjustments as higher end options, and the most basic options can perform poorly on the trail. In some cases, it may be possible to upgrade the damper in a fork to increase the performance without buying a whole new one. Read reviews, ask your local shop or fellow riders in order to figure out which level of suspension would work well for you.Swapping out the pads and rotors of a less expensive brake set can be an easy and not-that-expensive way to increase the stopping power, especially in wet weather.Tubeless is the way to go these days, so you'll want to make sure that the rims and tires on your potential new ride are tubeless compatible if they're not already set up without tubes.– Don't get tricked by fancy derailleur when all of the other drivetrain components are a tier or two lower. It's best to look at the drivetrain (shifter, derailleur, cassette, chain) as a system, and to make sure that all of the components are designed to work together.A fancy bar, stem, or grips isn't a reason to choose one bike over another. That's something that can be changed later, and a carbon bar vs and aluminum one isn't going to make or break your ride.Carbon frames tend to be lighter, but they're also more expensive, and the ride performance isn't inherently better than aluminum. Going with an alloy frame is a great way to save money without sacrificing performance.Suspension, brakes, and tires are the three places where spending more can result in better performance. Now, you don't need a $1,000 fork and the stickiest, burliest tires to have a good time, but good tires and mid level suspension does make a difference versus the more entry level components.If you're on a budget, the Pinkbike BuySell is a great place to start, or ask around an see if any of your riding buddies have something for sale. There are alsoof sales going on at the moment; the industry is still going through some tumultuous times, but that means there are good deals to be had for consumers.A good local bike shop is a great place to start if you're just getting into mountain biking, or if some of the concepts / technology aren't making sense. Notice I said ashop - if you get a cold shoulder, or talked down to on your first visit to a shop, try another one. Not all shops are created equal; you want to find one where you feel welcome and at home.Once you have your fresh ride, remember to check the tire pressure and set up the suspension to your weight and riding style. Even the fanciest bike in the world won't work well without taking the time to get it dialed in just for you.Let us know in the comments below the ways that you've found to get the most bang for your buck.