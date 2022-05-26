Video: How To Check Your Frame Bearings At Home

Frame bearings are overworked and underpaid. If you ride a full-suspension bike then chances are you have frame bearings, and if your bike is over a year old then chances are some may be a little worn. Join Christina as she goes over everything you need to know to check your frame bearings at home.





26 Comments

  • 18 0
 The good ol’ finger technique to make sure everything is still smooth and lubricated.
  • 15 0
 I put the fact I'm happily married down to me being a semi-decent mechanic.
  • 11 4
 Just a hint.

Don´t buy bearings in bike shops, find a shop who sells only bearings and possibly bushings and similar stuff. Before you go there, check your hubs bearings as well and buy it all there. You will probably pay about a half price for all of them as for just a frame bearings in regular bikeshop.

btw: good to see the tech tips to continue, however you could include the changing as well
  • 6 20
flag TimMog (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Simultaneously saving yourself about $4 a year, and f*cking over your local bike shop. Top tip!
  • 2 9
flag GotchaJimmy (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 This is not a good tech tip.
  • 19 0
 @TimMog: "f*cking over your LBS"

Dont you think that they f*ck you over when selling you a set of Alibaba grade bearings for 120 bucks?
Thats usually how it goes, same for OEMs.

I have no obligations towards my LBS neither does he have any towards me.
  • 2 12
flag TimMog (52 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @endoplasmicreticulum: They have no obligation to sell stuff at a loss either, just because it's available online for considerably less. Good luck getting The Internet to install those bearings for you, or remove the old rusted ones when the time comes

It's such a small gesture to support local businesses, I don't get why it's such a contentious issue
  • 8 0
 @TimMog: I dont need anyone to install them for me and I will not buy bearings, neither from an OEM, nor from the LBS, because they are usually just chinese import garbage marked up 300% out of PURE GREED.

I have others best interest in mind whenever possible. I love working with local institutions. The "I help you and you help me" sort of thing, but I am drawing a line somewhere. I wont support a hustler, just because he is my neighbour.
  • 2 6
flag TimMog (38 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @endoplasmicreticulum: Ok dude, we all have principles. Let's leave it there.
  • 1 0
 @TimMog: God bless your lbs if you buy there with such a low price, ours do it differently, just about 80%
  • 1 0
 @TimMog: well some us have tools and skills to do so
  • 1 0
 @endoplasmicreticulum: exactly my point
  • 1 1
 @bok-CZ: The last time I bought bearings from my LBS, they were about 20% more than from an online retailer, or bearing specific shop (who can of course order hundreds of thousands of bearings and get a price break)
Giving £4 to my local shop doesn't seem too bad to keep them in business, but everyone's free to vote with their wallets however they like.

And yes, of course some people have the tools and skills to do it themselves, I'm one of them.
  • 1 0
 @TimMog: fine for you, as I said ours and visibly German shops have crazy margins on it and they sell shit. Also I haven't said a word about internet. We have local shops specialists for only this stuff. Also I don't date local bike shops assistants so I don't really feel I owe them something. BTW my mechanic is providing a discount on his name in these shops when needed. Which tells a lot
  • 5 0
 Personally I just pop the linkage end off my shock and check the linkage for play, noise and smoothness. Maybe because I'm on an Evil, I don't like taking the linkage apart more than needs.
  • 2 0
 This is the way…
  • 2 0
 between this and the suspension article on Tuesday, you all are giving me maintenance anxiety
note: my fork was overhauled yesterday as a result of Tuesday's article (though I'm waiting on parts for rear suspension)
  • 3 0
 Watches video, goes to bike, picks up bike, follows procedure, yup, pivot bearings still all fine on my hardtail... now wondering why there's a pivot axle on my desk.
  • 1 0
 Someone once did a semi-scientific study, maybe it was on here? The jist is that dry, clean bearing covers let more junk in. Put some grease on the outside of the bearing, wipe it around, let it collect dirt, and leave it alone. That adds an extra layer of protection.

And yeah, get yourself a cheap dental pick and remove your bearing seals when they get rough. If the location allows, blast them out with some cleaner and then dry them with air/rag/etc. Re-grease with better grease. You'll get much more life out of them before having to replace them.
  • 1 0
 I like to support my local bearing shop. Another small business. The video didn't cover the difficult part, pressing the bearing out, when to use a locktite type sleeve retainer etc... And when the bearing are only a little rough pulling the seals off cleaning out the grit and re-greasing them with some marine/waterproof grease. Also, while the bearing are important they turn maybe a 1/4 of a rotation so they are not subjected to high speed high heat. So while they carry a good bit of load, being friction free is not that important.
  • 2 0
 Straight to replacement? How about mentioning bearing service because most bearings have the wrong type of grease for this application... and not enough of it.
  • 2 0
 The stress that frame bearings go through isn't really appreciated, do some maths and you realise that it can be measured in tonnes, which is pretty nuts.
  • 3 0
 Meh... If you're that far in you might as well pop off the seals, clean and re-grease.
  • 1 0
 Frame bearings I just replace each winter if I keep the bike more than one seasons. Easy and no regrets...eliminates possible issues.
  • 1 0
 Check for play and if they run smoothly. Possibly check if there is enough grease in there. The end.
  • 1 0
 Two bearings on a Starling, £6 each for quality ones!!





