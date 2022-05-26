Video: How To Check Your Frame Bearings At Home

Frame bearings are overworked and underpaid. If you ride a full-suspension bike then chances are you have frame bearings, and if your bike is over a year old then chances are some may be a little worn. Join Christina as she goes over everything you need to know to check your frame bearings at home.
Don´t buy bearings in bike shops, find a shop who sells only bearings and possibly bushings and similar stuff. Before you go there, check your hubs bearings as well and buy it all there. You will probably pay about a half price for all of them as for just a frame bearings in regular bikeshop.
btw: good to see the tech tips to continue, however you could include the changing as well
Dont you think that they f*ck you over when selling you a set of Alibaba grade bearings for 120 bucks?
Thats usually how it goes, same for OEMs.
I have no obligations towards my LBS neither does he have any towards me.
It's such a small gesture to support local businesses, I don't get why it's such a contentious issue
I have others best interest in mind whenever possible. I love working with local institutions. The "I help you and you help me" sort of thing, but I am drawing a line somewhere. I wont support a hustler, just because he is my neighbour.
Giving £4 to my local shop doesn't seem too bad to keep them in business, but everyone's free to vote with their wallets however they like.
And yes, of course some people have the tools and skills to do it themselves, I'm one of them.
note: my fork was overhauled yesterday as a result of Tuesday's article (though I'm waiting on parts for rear suspension)
And yeah, get yourself a cheap dental pick and remove your bearing seals when they get rough. If the location allows, blast them out with some cleaner and then dry them with air/rag/etc. Re-grease with better grease. You'll get much more life out of them before having to replace them.