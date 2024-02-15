Watch
Video: How To Get Kids Hooked On Mountain Biking - How To Bike with Ben Cathro
Feb 15, 2024
Pinkbike Originals
HOW TO BIKE
SEASON 3 EPISODE 5
There is nothing quite like mountain biking. The exercise, skill progression and occasional adrenaline boost make for an experience that everyone can enjoy, no matter their age.
Partners
Continental
- Tires
Santa Cruz
- Frames
Adidas Five Ten
- Shoes
Shimano
- Drivetrain & brakes
DHaRCO
- Custom kits
iXS
- Helmets, protection, & goggles
Deity
- Cockpit & saddle
Reserve
- Wheels
Manitou
- Suspension
Cushcore
- Tire inserts
Stan's NoTubes
- Sealant
Gtechniq
- Bike Care Products
Outside
- Support
Posted In:
Tutorials and Guides
Videos
How To Bike
Ben Cathro
Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals
Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,073 articles
Score
Time
8
1
Southeast-Shredder
(26 mins ago)
I just started the MTB club at my high school and i want to appeal to beginners but idk how i can keep them in the sport, I think i can translate some of the things from this video into older kids. First group ride is today, wish me luck
[Reply]
2
0
bhuckley
(11 mins ago)
Laughs.... laughing at yourself and with your friends is a key ingredient in bringing people back Good luck!
[Reply]
2
0
AnimationNathan
(7 mins ago)
100% to all this Ben mentions. I have two boys, now 8 and 6 , they were both riding on their own by 3-4. The balance bike is an absolute must and stay away from training wheels. We would take them on longer bike rides through casual trails in the woods with their balance bikes and then their pedal bikes.
When they were on their balance bike we'd let them ride on their own for a bit til they got tired, then saddle em up either in the Burley or the onboard Yepp seat. I helped em in easy friendly places to learn to pedal and they've been doing it on their own ever since.
We also let em watch really great YT content, they love Sam Pilgrim and love watching Rampage and Darkfest.
Keeping it fun is the absolute key. Nice video Ben!
[Reply]
3
0
acdownhill
(17 mins ago)
Excited for this series! Perfect timing for me to watch and get stoked as my wife and I are expecting our first this spring!
[Reply]
1
0
SATN-XC
(3 mins ago)
Great video! As a father of two little rippers, my two cents...
1. I know everyone is all in on the balance bikes these days, but I don't think it matters. Both of my kids started on 12" bikes w/ training wheels and I had no issue transitioning them to a 2 wheel 16" bike.
2. Buy them nice bikes! No wants to ride a s**tty bike on a trail, not even kids. Kid bikes are easy to flip and you'll get a lot of your money back on the resale that you can roll into the next bike.
[Reply]
2
1
Bkmdanno22
(9 mins ago)
Ben is great. Had no idea he was a father. Makes him even cooler. Super stoked on this content.
Y’all should get Jackson Gladstones parents to give some tips. They seem to have nailed it.
[Reply]
1
0
cerealkilla
(2 mins ago)
My approach was simple....we never actually went mountain biking. We just spent lots of time together doing fun things, talking, listening, and having adventures...we just happened to be mountain biking when we did it.
[Reply]
