close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: How to Hit Bigger Features with Dean Tennant

Mar 19, 2022
by NOBL Wheels  

Wanting to hit bigger jumps? NOBL ambassador Dean Tennant gives a few quick tips.

Wheels: NOBL TR37s laced to Industry Nine Hydras
Video: Max McCulloch


#NOBLwheels #NOBLTR37

Posted In:
Tutorials and Guides Videos How Tos Nobl


Must Read This Week
Review: Scott Spark RC World Cup - 120mm Is The New XC
55930 views
Spotted: A Closer Look at the New Intense Prototype DH Bike
46665 views
Check Out: New Multi-Tools, Helmets, Jackets, & More
45805 views
Creative Drivetrain Parts, Locking Handlebars, & Storage Solutions - Taipei Cycle Show 2022
40225 views
Results: Camille Balanche & Loris Vergier Win the Brioude DH Cup
37677 views
Mike Sinyard Steps Down as CEO of Specialized
35864 views
A Fully Silent Hub, a Futuristic Saddle, & More - Taipei Cycle Show 2022
34117 views
YT Unveils New Threaded Capra Frame and Longer Travel Decoy MX with Uncaged 9 Models
30825 views

4 Comments

  • 1 0
 So we learned: 1- to hit a jump you have to hit the jump. 2- bring a friend along since it shortens the time while you wait for an ambulance.
  • 1 0
 And how not to act….
  • 2 0
 Learning to go big:
Drive to trail. $30
Breakfast Burrito. $6
Friends face, as you wake up on the hospital. Priceless
  • 2 0
 You can do this.........wakes up in ambulance

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008096
Mobile Version of Website