Video: How to Hit Bigger Features with Dean Tennant
Mar 19, 2022
by
NOBL Wheels
Wanting to hit bigger jumps? NOBL ambassador Dean Tennant gives a few quick tips.
Wheels: NOBL TR37s laced to Industry Nine Hydras
Video: Max McCulloch
#NOBLwheels
#NOBLTR37
Tutorials and Guides
Videos
How Tos
Nobl
Score
Time
1
0
chrsei
(35 mins ago)
So we learned: 1- to hit a jump you have to hit the jump. 2- bring a friend along since it shortens the time while you wait for an ambulance.
[Reply]
1
0
Danmcdan
(26 mins ago)
And how not to act….
[Reply]
2
0
omegalung
(21 mins ago)
Learning to go big:
Drive to trail. $30
Breakfast Burrito. $6
Friends face, as you wake up on the hospital. Priceless
[Reply]
2
0
10000-cicadas
(30 mins ago)
You can do this.........wakes up in ambulance
[Reply]
