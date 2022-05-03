Video: How To Hit Drops with Wade Simmons

May 3, 2022
by Race Face  


Wade Simmons and his trusty trail sidekick, Luna, head to Fromme for a quick session on how to do drops. Progressing through different types and heights of drops, the Godfather gives you all the tools you need to safely and confidently hit any drop – choosing your favourite line, the difference between natural and built-out drops, spotting landings, and more.

Whether you’re a beginner gearing up for your first drop or a seasoned rider looking for more hang time, there’s something for everyone in the latest Pick-A-Part video.

PAP - Drops




Posted In:
Tutorials and Guides Videos Race Face Wade Simmons


2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Wade, your plate condition is giving me anxiety.
  • 1 0
 where was this in 2004 when I needed it? :-)





