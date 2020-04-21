Video: How to Improve Your Bunny Hops with Duncan Shaw

Rory managed to add an extra 20cm to his previous PB, hopping over 105cm before then clearing 115cm later in the day!

I was able to clear 118cm

This week we decided to set up the Drop and Roll hop bar and film a quick video showing you some tips and techniques on how to add height to your hops!The bunny hop is definitely one of the most useful techniques for you to know, whether you're riding street or smashing trails, being able to hop high is such a practical skill to have in your repertoire...The main tips for maximising height are:Speed: Roll in at a comfortable speed. Not too fast, otherwise, you'll find it difficult to time the other moves.Preload: Arguably the most important step. The more you can push into the ground before taking off, the higher you will be able to go!Rear brake: To help level your wheels in the air, a quick grab of the rear brake will utilise the rotation of your back wheel to lift it slightly higher.Tuck: Work on hopping at a slight angle with your front foot closer to the bar (or even a fallen tree that would otherwise be blocking the trail) and bringing the bike up into your body. This way you can make the most of the energy that you have put in.