Video: How To Make Or Break Your Backcountry MTB Adventure

How many times a year do you head into the backcountry to mountain bike? We're referring to a remote location, with little to no cellphone service or amenities. 1

I live in the backcounrty.

Welcome back to the Pinkbike Weekly Show. Christina Chappetta and Matt Beer have spent the last few weekends exploring alpine and backcountry trails around British Columbia and they're going to share some tips from their experiences. Between the good, the bad and the ugly, hopefully they'll inspire you to get out there and be as prepared as you can be for the unknown. Matt then takes us through his backcountry bike and how he sets it up for successful, big missions. Warning : We blow through the 2 minutes and it's more like 6! We close out the show this week with the latest Trailforks Trail of the Week from Michigan.00:16 - Backcountry Riding Tips12:53 - "2" Minutes of Tech18:42 - Trailforks Trail of the WeekWhat would you add to your backcountry mountain bike kit?