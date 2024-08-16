Powered by Outside

Video: How To Make Or Break Your Backcountry MTB Adventure

Aug 16, 2024
by Pinkbike Originals  

Welcome back to the Pinkbike Weekly Show. Christina Chappetta and Matt Beer have spent the last few weekends exploring alpine and backcountry trails around British Columbia and they're going to share some tips from their experiences. Between the good, the bad and the ugly, hopefully they'll inspire you to get out there and be as prepared as you can be for the unknown. Matt then takes us through his backcountry bike and how he sets it up for successful, big missions. Warning : We blow through the 2 minutes and it's more like 6! We close out the show this week with the latest Trailforks Trail of the Week from Michigan.

00:16 - Backcountry Riding Tips
12:53 - "2" Minutes of Tech
18:42 - Trailforks Trail of the Week

What would you add to your backcountry mountain bike kit?

How many times a year do you head into the backcountry to mountain bike?

We're referring to a remote location, with little to no cellphone service or amenities.








Regions in Article
East Bluff Bike Park

Trails in Article
Citrus Tech

Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Weekly Show Christina Chappetta Matt Beer


Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals avatar

Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,170 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Opinion: "Super-Light" E-Bikes Have Gone Too Far
107695 views
Results: 2024 Leadville 100
69515 views
Ford Joins Ranks of Automotive Companies Offering Horrible eMTBs
41692 views
Review: The Rocky Mountain Altitude C90 Has Impressive Grip & Adjustability, But Isn't the Easiest to Work On
41465 views
Final Results from the 2024 European DH Championships in Champery
39812 views
LoopsDrive is a Fully External Tension-Based Hub System
29203 views
Öhlins Restructures Its MTB Department Amid Layoffs, Reaffirms Commitment to Racing
27707 views
Bike Check: Dylan Johnson's Drop Bar Allied BC40 - 2024 Leadville 100
26066 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

6 Comments
  • 9 1
 you forgot "0"

I live in western Europe.
We don't have that here..
  • 1 0
 I spent the better half of a decade in Germany & the alps. Plenty of spots to get lost in the woods w/ no cell service there. Eifel National Park is just 1hr drive from Liege. Looks like you've also got designated Parc naturel Hautes Fagnes Eifel on your side of the border. It's true that a lost rider is more likely to pedal out the other side of most national parks in W. Europe, but if you can't call search & rescue, it counts as backcountry.
  • 4 0
 Back country here in the UK is Hilton to Waldorf. Jeeves, bring my travelling trunk.
  • 2 0
 I chuckled heartily, but you be frontin': I've never been as scared getting "off the grid" in the US, as I was playing chicken w/ Welsh lories coming at me at 60mp+ on 10ft-wide, single-lane country roads. Bury passenger mirror & headlight in the hedgerow and pray you outlive the paint job. Riding sloppy, wet gnar in Welsh forest afterwards w/ no cell service was positively relaxing in comparison.
  • 3 0
 Of no cell service is the definition of back country then every ride includes back country.
  • 3 0
 poll broken







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.068641
Mobile Version of Website