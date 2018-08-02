VIDEOS

Video: How To Make Trails Look Steep In Photos

Aug 2, 2018
by Pinkbike Originals  

Matt DeLorme, pro Pinkbike photographer, is back with another how to guide - this time showing you how to make mountain bike trails look steep. He has some amazing advice, in spite of not having the best talent to work with at times...

Pinkbike's Mike Kazimer getting it done for DeLorme's lens.

Which photo is more impressive? This first one...
...or the second one? 1 or 2? Let it be known in the comments!

Who invited this guy? Jeez....


20 Comments

  • + 26
 How do you make gaps and jumps look bigger in photos. I mean, I know me and my bros are are hitting rampage size shit but the pics just don't look like it for some reason...
  • + 2
 You have to do a huge nose wheelie on the way out
  • + 9
 Tilt the picture ... Duh
  • + 5
 gopros always seem to make steep trails look flatter than they are, has anybody any advice on how to improve the look of gopro films regarding this
  • + 5
 Write following sentence in the end of the vid.
P.S.: Shit I have just ridden is steep AF, 9/11 would recommend
  • + 1
 Don't use superview. Superview literally just takes the 4:3 footage from the sensor and squishes it down to a 16:9 aspect ratio, which flattens everything out. It can make it look like you're moving a lot faster, but if you want the terrain to look steep, then use wide or linear. It still won't always do the trail justice, but it helps.
  • + 1
 Chest or chin mount that helps show body position and bike movement improves this too. To make a more significant difference you need to film it from the side of the trail or drone instead of 1st person
  • + 2
 2 gives you more frame of reference to get your bearings and judge it steep. 1 could give you more details like how the suspension is compressing or tires squirming/pushing, mote action shot but i dint think it tells steeep so much. As always depends on motive. This picture i would go for 2.
  • + 2
 Should be titled : "How to accurately picture your sport so your friends believe you when you say it's gnarly."
Btw, my vote goes to 1 as the trees help giving a sense of verticality to the trail.

@mattdelorme : Is there a reason you prefer the Batis to a 16-35 ? Smile

Cheers! Love your work!
  • + 1
 Do you guys call it a lense?

Pinkbike's Mike Kazimer getting it done for DeLorme's lense.

That makes my spellchecker upset.

Both are correct, but they are different words. "Lens" is the glass thing that focuses light. "Lense" is a verb meaning "To make lean; to macerate".


DVs for nit-pickery expected....
  • + 2
 You can't pay for that level of community service
  • + 0
 How to make trails look steep :
Step # 1 : ride steep shit
Step # 2 : take pictures.

Has anyone ever wondered if Mt Psychosis or the Champery WC track looked steep ?

Seriously, enough with this wannabe enduro showing off crap. Ride your freaking bike and enjoy it ! No one cares if you look cool riding gnarly trails.Mountain bikig is loosing its core essence and turning into a real circus ... rant over.
  • + 7
 If you would have ever ridden something steep and tried to take a picture you would understand what every is saying...
  • + 3
 1 I think looks best. Guess I'd better haul out the SLR and ultrawide lens and get some shots!
  • + 4
 The answer is ride steep trails
  • + 3
 whats the saying? if it doesnt look steep it isnt? or was that the if it didnt happen on strava saying?
  • + 4
 MBUK's secrets revealed!
  • + 1
 I think 1, but it's risky having Mike's face in the photos! Might break the camera! (joking)
  • + 2
 Where are the donuts?
  • + 1
 1 looks steeper to me.

Post a Comment



