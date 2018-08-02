Video: How To Make Trails Look Steep In Photos

Pinkbike's Mike Kazimer getting it done for DeLorme's lens. Pinkbike's Mike Kazimer getting it done for DeLorme's lens.

Which photo is more impressive? This first one... Which photo is more impressive? This first one... ...or the second one? 1 or 2? Let it be known in the comments! ...or the second one? 1 or 2? Let it be known in the comments!

Who invited this guy? Jeez.... Who invited this guy? Jeez....

Matt DeLorme, pro Pinkbike photographer, is back with another how to guide - this time showing you how to make mountain bike trails look steep. He has some amazing advice, in spite of not having the best talent to work with at times...