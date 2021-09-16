Video: How To Make XC Riding & Racing More Fun

Sep 16, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


Upcountry, downcountry, cross country, it doesn't all have to be a struggle, well...it might be but lets at least make it fun! Christina and Tom teach you the basics on how to have fun during that uplift with some XC style techniques.





