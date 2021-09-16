Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: How To Make XC Riding & Racing More Fun
Sep 16, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Upcountry, downcountry, cross country, it doesn't all have to be a struggle, well...it might be but lets at least make it fun! Christina and Tom teach you the basics on how to have fun during that uplift with some XC style techniques.
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Christina Chappetta
Tom Bradshaw
Sponsored
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Snowshoe DH World Cup #1 2021
96015 views
Qualifying Results from the Snowshoe World Cup DH #1 2021
78333 views
Field Test: 2022 Transition Spire - Suprisingly Versatile
61535 views
Field Test: 2022 Yeti 160E - The All-Rounder E-MTB
59750 views
First Look: Yeti Goes Electric With the 160E
56938 views
Opinion: The Case For Being 'Over-Biked'
54930 views
Final Results from EWS Crans-Montana 2021
54369 views
Field Test: 2022 We Are One Arrival - Efficient & Effective
47329 views
3 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
dirty505
(2 mins ago)
Play Fantasy XC and be a d**k about it.
[Reply]
1
0
Melon055
(2 mins ago)
..
[Reply]
1
1
booMcaT
(2 mins ago)
easy: don't ride XC
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.007865
Mobile Version of Website
3 Comments
Post a Comment