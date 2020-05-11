Video: How to Mountain Bike Safely During COVID-19

Join Christina Chappetta on a solo shred around Whistler while she lays out her tips for keeping things rubber side down when mountain biking during COVID-19.Disclaimer: Mountain biking irresponsibly during the COVID-19 pandemic puts you and others at risk. Riding injuries put unnecessary stress on medical systems that need all available resources to fight the virus, and group rides increase your chances of exposure. Please follow all local health authority directives, and DO NOT take risks.
Do not travel to other communities, especially smaller ones, as the health resources in those communities are already challenged.
49 Comments
@boomforeal: Hmm, should the US trade a a healthcare system that is massively controlled by inept/corrupt government/giant corporations for one that is totally controlled by an inept/corrupt government/corporations? I think I'll go for a bike ride. Not defending our non-free market healthcare system, but the same reasons you wouldn't want your government to be the sole producer of mountain bikes is the same reasons you don't want your government being the sole provider of healthcare.
Go out and ride your f-ing bike like usual and show some sanity when everybody is fricking out. Stay safe... I mean don't crash to much.
medicalxpress.com/news/2020-05-vitamin-d-role-covid-mortality.html
www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZwwTBF14Plc&;
www.youtube.com/watch?v=fmDng_uMCnY&t
Wash your hands, ride your bike.
Lots of that going on.
State Parks lots and beaches are closed. Yet every highway turnout is packed with cars. People are traveling from densely populated areas to small towns for recreation. Its unsafe.
Is that more clear, big boy?
Actually went up to a dude at Timberline Bike Park to say what's up and he goes "You trying to make a friend bro?" One of many negative experiences in that region.
Don't listen to this bs. Ride however the f*ck you want and don't apologize for it.
www.bitchute.com/video/BE4UzCS5DlHb
Post a Comment