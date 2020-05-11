Video: How to Mountain Bike Safely During COVID-19

May 11, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  

Join Christina Chappetta on a solo shred around Whistler while she lays out her tips for keeping things rubber side down when mountain biking during COVID-19.

Disclaimer: Mountain biking irresponsibly during the COVID-19 pandemic puts you and others at risk. Riding injuries put unnecessary stress on medical systems that need all available resources to fight the virus, and group rides increase your chances of exposure. Please follow all local health authority directives, and DO NOT take risks.

Do not travel to other communities, especially smaller ones, as the health resources in those communities are already challenged.





49 Comments

  • 65 15
 If your healthcare system isn't over whelmed, shred as you wish. Many healthcare practitioners are actually being laid off right now because hospitals are losing insane amounts of money. You can do your part to protect their jobs by getting wrecked.
  • 4 4
 In this case it seems more effective to jump out of a window.. (but not too high)
  • 57 15
 healthcare providers in canada don't need to worry about turning a profit for their corporate overlords in order to stay employed. they can just focus on taking care of people who need healthcare. it's a great system, you americans should look into it!
  • 4 0
 Name checks out
  • 30 12
 @boomforeal: as a typical Canadian, I approve of you condensing complex matters into simple pompous statements that can be manipulated to assert your national superiority, all while bringing down another’s country, and making you seem super cool on the internet.
  • 10 24
flag nvranka (45 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @boomforeal: hey look, it’s a delusional fool!
  • 7 6
 @boomforeal: We got too many idiot here who think something like that won't ever work
  • 1 0
 ..
  • 2 0
 @boomforeal: And aside from Quebec have tonnes of spare capacity while they put all "elective" treatments on hold. Take advantage before flu season...
  • 3 1
 @boomforeal: if we can figure out your system and I can still go see my doctors without a waiting list I’m all for it. How much more in taxes will it cost me vs what I pay out of pocket for insurance and co-pays? Since I’m 35 and not an athlete how long will I need to wait for a procedure that would be considered non-essential by government standards to repair my knee. I’m not arguing the fact that universal health care isn’t a bad idea but as with privatized health care there are flaws. I’m about to go see a specialist in California to try an experimental alternative to a knee replacement to try and buy me more time. If I lived in Canada I’d have to pay for this out of pocket. My insurance will currently cover this.
  • 6 1
 @TypicalCanadian: he is totally on the money. We don't have health care in the states we have an insurance industry that profits off of sick people. If you can't pay you dead.
  • 1 0
 True they are only doing emergency surgery. The poor surgeons need business
  • 1 0
 Death rate between .1 & .2 percent. Average person that dies with an age of 80 and underlying health issues. Extremely slow emergency rooms in most parts of the US. So basically ride how you normally would.

@boomforeal: Hmm, should the US trade a a healthcare system that is massively controlled by inept/corrupt government/giant corporations for one that is totally controlled by an inept/corrupt government/corporations? I think I'll go for a bike ride. Not defending our non-free market healthcare system, but the same reasons you wouldn't want your government to be the sole producer of mountain bikes is the same reasons you don't want your government being the sole provider of healthcare.
  • 11 0
 Riding injuries puts added pressure on any A&E regardless of Covid19. The same as any injury does from any walk of life. Fact is A&Es havent been that busy at all. One of my relatives broke their foot recently and were in and out in 1.5 hours!! People have the right to excerise in anyway they see fit as long as they are not doing anything illegal.
  • 3 0
 Your bog standard a&e isn’t the same as the ICU and associate staff.
  • 1 0
 My sister works as a junior Dr in a Covid ward and says the rest of the hospital, particularly A&E, has never been so quiet. Similar story across the UK it would appear.
  • 14 1
 Where's the filtering tab for "Pinkbike Medical Advice" ???
  • 2 0
 thanks, my thought excactly.
  • 4 1
 Preliminary studies indicate obesity (behind age) is the second most significant factor in COVID19 hospitalizations. If your healthcare system has capacity be sure to get out and ride like you normally would. Inactivity places far greater stress on healthcare systems than the hospitalization rate for mountain bikers.
  • 5 3
 I have to watch this video... yesterday I was riding and there was a bunch of CoroVID-19s standing on a kicker to hide my view so I missed the lending and now I am all bruised and beaten…

Go out and ride your f-ing bike like usual and show some sanity when everybody is fricking out. Stay safe... I mean don't crash to much.
  • 6 0
 Comments section should be entertaining.
  • 3 0
 IFHT "How to be a..." vibe is strong.
  • 1 0
 well doesn't Jason work there now
  • 2 0
 How to mountain bike safely during COVID:

Wash your hands, ride your bike.
  • 1 0
 Funny, during the lockdown it was the exact opposite!
  • 1 0
 @audioshnoll: Wash your bike and ride your hands?
Lots of that going on.
  • 1 0
 If i try to ride "safe" i usually crash, stay focused and dont think too much -easy. (Furthermore Hospitals are pretty much empty around here).
  • 2 0
 Don't stop to refuel on your way to the trails if you're driving. Do it some other time instead for some reason.
  • 1 0
 Also, you should ride with the very basics of protection, which includes a helmet, knees and GLOVES. Wink
  • 1 0
 The amount of helmet-less department store bike riders on my trails these days is getting out of hand.
  • 1 0
 Anybody know what / when / how Whistler is going to be handling this during the upcoming season?
  • 1 0
 Who isn't already washing their gloves ya filthy bastards? And I can get down with the snot rocket thing. Shit's gross.
  • 2 1
 You should follow the CDC recommendations and not wear a mask.
  • 2 2
 oh god, there’s no way I can watch this and not be irritated. Off for a ride.
  • 1 0
 Waiting for the best picture of a bike equipped with a face mask
  • 5 6
 Valley stay home. Don't come to Santa Cruz.
  • 7 1
 Just a friendly note (I get it!) I think there's been a fair amount of visitors from over the hill coming to ride Santa Clara Co. trails these past few weeks, too. As a result, I've been mostly riding on the road or the few trails I know won't be congested (locally). Side note, generally the entire world all of a sudden discovering bikes are fun and flooding the trails is super irritating. Not to mention all the e-bikes that have emerged.
  • 4 0
 @sunnycovemtb: In the past week I've contested with SunRon Ebikes, Quads, 450's and Onewheels out on my local trail network. This is not even taking into account the near doubling of hikers and MTB users on these trails. If the sun comes out the trails are flooded such that you can't go a quarter mile without having to dismount and yield for other users. Etiquette has gone out the door, I've been pushed of the trail climbing by high speed downhill traffic more in these past weeks than ever before. Riding under these conditions defeats all of the reasons I ride in the first place.
  • 3 1
 @amresearch: Way to keep reminding everyone to ride Santa Cruz. Has your fix of, "gotta tell everybody where I'm from so they think I shred," been taken care of? Good. Now go hit the flow trail for the 5th time in a row and leave the riding and NOT typing about Santa Cruz to the big boys.
  • 1 2
 @BuildSendRinseRepeat: I am not from here. I live here. I'm not normally a "locs only" type of person. This is the American west. we are supposed to head west. Manifest Destiney or whatever. But I can leave the house or the shop and be on dirt in five minutes.

State Parks lots and beaches are closed. Yet every highway turnout is packed with cars. People are traveling from densely populated areas to small towns for recreation. Its unsafe.

Is that more clear, big boy?
  • 1 0
 @sunnycovemtb: OMG tell me about it. My local valley system has never been this busy in my whole life, and yet the parking lots are all closed. Sefishly, I hope they all go back to their friend's houses and brunch spots on the weekend, cause it's getting ridiculous in there. Where were these people 8 weeks ago when our weather was the same??
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



