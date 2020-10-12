Pinkbike.com
Video: How To Podium At Multiple Crankworx Events With Tomas Lemoine
Oct 12, 2020
Pinkbike Originals
Speed & Style, Pump Track and Slopestyle. Tomas Lemoine proved at Crankworx Innsbruck that he isn't a one track rider.
Regions in Article
Innsbruck
Videos
Embedded
Riding Videos
Tomas Lemoine
Crankworx Innsbruck 2020
Slopestyle
5 Comments
Score
Time
7
0
Pit-Viper
(1 hours ago)
How many other athletes can provide their own soundtrack, license free? Lemoine is the ultimate athlete.
[Reply]
1
0
Pit-Viper
(1 hours ago)
also does anyone know what "raclure de bidet" means and why the french kid down the street keeps calling me that?
[Reply]
1
0
Ricolaburle
(30 mins ago)
@Pit-Viper
: Wow, that's bad ! Well bidet means... bidet, and raclure is scraping. So "raclure de bidet", well you get it now I guess, don't you ;-) ?
[Reply]
4
0
oragy
(1 hours ago)
Had to get here early before all the dentists come and wine about the music
[Reply]
1
0
AlexisCollart
(23 mins ago)
‘ L’éternel second ’.....
[Reply]
