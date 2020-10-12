Video: How To Podium At Multiple Crankworx Events With Tomas Lemoine

Oct 12, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  

Speed & Style, Pump Track and Slopestyle. Tomas Lemoine proved at Crankworx Innsbruck that he isn't a one track rider.

5 Comments

  • 7 0
 How many other athletes can provide their own soundtrack, license free? Lemoine is the ultimate athlete.
  • 1 0
 also does anyone know what "raclure de bidet" means and why the french kid down the street keeps calling me that?
  • 1 0
 @Pit-Viper: Wow, that's bad ! Well bidet means... bidet, and raclure is scraping. So "raclure de bidet", well you get it now I guess, don't you ;-) ?
  • 4 0
 Had to get here early before all the dentists come and wine about the music
  • 1 0
 ‘ L’éternel second ’.....

