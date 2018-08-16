Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
VIDEOS
Video: How To Ride Like Nicholi Rogatkin - With Carson Storch
Aug 16, 2018
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Carson takes the gloves off and shares all the secrets to riding slopestyle just like Nicholi Rogatkin. Nailed it.
Thanks for being a good sport Nicholi, good luck at Joyride this weekend!
Click here to subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel!
MENTIONS:
@pinkbikeoriginals
@officialcrankworx
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Final Results: EWS Whistler 2018
88946 views
Finals Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2018
78409 views
Forbidden Bike Company's High Pivot Trail Bike - Crankworx Whistler 2018
47634 views
Gwin's Not Racing MSA, But He is Training on a 29" YT Tues
45403 views
Qualifying Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2018
43533 views
Review: Norco's Aurum HSP1 29 is a High-Pivot Speed Demon
41174 views
Inside The Tape: Greg Minnaar's Massive Huck From Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2018
39245 views
Results: Garbanzo DH - Crankworx Whistler 2018
38778 views
13 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 13
LoganKM1982
(29 mins ago)
That was amazing, loved it. Especially the fidget spinner and that helmet. I hope I'm rad enough to blow up a helmet someday
[Reply]
+ 7
santacruzbullit5
(28 mins ago)
The fidget spinner hahaha
[Reply]
+ 6
TrevZ
(26 mins ago)
Fucking amazing please do more of these
[Reply]
+ 2
hardyk
(32 mins ago)
shots fired
[Reply]
+ 1
robokfc
(21 mins ago)
They both used to ride for Diamondback, does that mean they are buds?
[Reply]
+ 3
brianpark
Mod
Plus
(20 mins ago)
@robokfc
: yeah they're buds. It's all in good fun—watch through to Step 6.
[Reply]
+ 1
sspiff
(2 mins ago)
Much like Zoolander though, don't be an ambi-turner
[Reply]
+ 1
pigman65
(25 mins ago)
Epic chuckles
[Reply]
+ 1
BornOnTwo
(5 mins ago)
LOL
[Reply]
+ 0
dasan
(27 mins ago)
lmao
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
- 5
jolyon
(26 mins ago)
About as funny as cold sweats and shooting pains down your left arm.
[Reply]
+ 6
fenderdude345
(20 mins ago)
I'm 90% sure your'e having a stroke you should go to the hospital
[Reply]
+ 1
LoganKM1982
(19 mins ago)
Strokes are no laughing matter, 'tis true
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.030691
Mobile Version of Website
13 Comments
Post a Comment