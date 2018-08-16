VIDEOS

Video: How To Ride Like Nicholi Rogatkin - With Carson Storch

Aug 16, 2018
by Pinkbike Originals  

Carson takes the gloves off and shares all the secrets to riding slopestyle just like Nicholi Rogatkin. Nailed it.

Thanks for being a good sport Nicholi, good luck at Joyride this weekend!



MENTIONS: @pinkbikeoriginals @officialcrankworx


13 Comments

  • + 13
 That was amazing, loved it. Especially the fidget spinner and that helmet. I hope I'm rad enough to blow up a helmet someday
  • + 7
 The fidget spinner hahaha
  • + 6
 Fucking amazing please do more of these
  • + 2
 shots fired
  • + 1
 They both used to ride for Diamondback, does that mean they are buds?
  • + 3
 @robokfc: yeah they're buds. It's all in good fun—watch through to Step 6. Smile
  • + 1
 Much like Zoolander though, don't be an ambi-turner
  • + 1
 Epic chuckles
  • + 1
 LOL
  • + 0
 lmao
