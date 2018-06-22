Pinkbike.com
Video: How To Ride Like Sam Blenkinsop - With Loïc Bruni
Jun 22, 2018
Pinkbike Originals
Loïc Bruni takes the gloves off and shares all the secrets to riding just like Sam Blenkinsop. Nailed it.
4 Comments
+ 4
sayn
(8 mins ago)
Priceless! :-D
+ 1
Eastern124
(4 mins ago)
Not what I was expecting. That was awesome haha!
+ 1
craash
(6 mins ago)
"shake your head, slap your bike, and you go f***"
+ 1
steve1980
(1 mins ago)
roflmao
