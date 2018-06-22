VIDEOS

Video: How To Ride Like Sam Blenkinsop - With Loïc Bruni

Jun 22, 2018
by Pinkbike Originals  

Loïc Bruni takes the gloves off and shares all the secrets to riding just like Sam Blenkinsop. Nailed it.


MENTIONS: @pinkbikeoriginals


Must Read This Week
First Ride: Pivot's New Firebird 29
55948 views
First Look: Öhlins DH Race Fork
50889 views
Review: Commencal's New Meta AM 29 Team
49587 views
Bike Check: Fabio Wibmer's Specialized S-Works Demo 8 - Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
40621 views
Revisiting the Birthplace of Shimano
35981 views
Pinkbike Poll: Do You Use Tire Inserts?
35976 views
Results: Downhill - Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
31151 views
Tech Randoms: Part 2 - Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
30980 views

4 Comments

  • + 4
 Priceless! :-D
  • + 1
 Not what I was expecting. That was awesome haha!
  • + 1
 "shake your head, slap your bike, and you go f***"
  • + 1
 roflmao

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.030348
Mobile Version of Website