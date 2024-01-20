Video: How To Ride Until You're 70 & Beyond with Ben Plenge from the Strength Factory

Jan 20, 2024
by Ben Plenge  

Do you want to be a Rad-Grandad, or Gnarly Nanna when you're older?

If so, then you need to watch this video. It's going to tell you exactly how you can keep riding until you're 70 years old, and maybe even longer...

If you found that interesting and useful then hit the link to receive your free training guide for riders over 40:
thestrengthfactory.uk/over-40s-free-guide

Thanks for watching.

Ben

thestrengthfactory.uk

Posted In:
Tutorials and Guides Videos


Author Info:
MTB-Strength-Factory avatar

Member since Mar 25, 2014
26 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[Update: Tom Isted Signs DMR Bikes as Component Sponsor] Racing Rumours: A Complete Timeline of 2024 Team Moves
157166 views
Norco Files Patent for New Downhill Bike
54615 views
[Update: Ryan Pinkerton Joins the Team] Mondraker Announces Factory DH Race Team
41142 views
OneUp Announces New V3 Dropper Post
39763 views
Staff Ride: Dario's Dumb Little Hardtail
35866 views
Hardtail Roundup: 17 Compelling & Progressive Options
33700 views
RiDE Creatives Shows Off Unique Gearbox DH Bike Concept
32081 views
The Gamux Sego "Semi-Automatic" Gearbox DH Bike Is Available To Preorder
31445 views

0 Comments







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.028079
Mobile Version of Website