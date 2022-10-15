Video: How To Scrub with Remy Metailler

Oct 15, 2022
by Rémy Métailler  

This has been my most requested video for over a year. The scrub is a technique that allows you to stay lower to the ground and therefore make a shorter trajectory on a jump to go faster. You are less likely to overshoot and as a result do not have to brake as much coming onto a jump. Every downhill athlete uses that technique to win races, but it's also a very good skill to have for any advanced rider sending it in the bike parks.

Photo courtesy by Matthew Tongue
Video by Alexander Chapellier

Photo by matthew.tongue


Posted In:
Tutorials and Guides Videos Remy Metailler


Must Read This Week
[Updated] Review: Intend's Rocksteady Magic Cranks Let You Shift While Coasting
65330 views
MUST WATCH: Pure Mayhem in Brage Vestavik's Sound of Speed
54751 views
Video: Hitting An Elk While Riding at High Speed
53707 views
Atherton Bikes Launch AM.130 and AM.130.X
51642 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a RockShox Pike Ultimate
45443 views
Tech Briefing: Limited Edition Bikes, A Derailleur Guard, Action Cameras & More - October 2022
39984 views
Review: Galfer Shark Disc Rotors
36213 views
Review: Wolf Tooth Components Resolve Dropper Post
36147 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 @Remy: Does it make it easier to land seated? I am asking for a friend.





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.009921
Mobile Version of Website