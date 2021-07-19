Video: How To Silence Your Bike On A Budget

Jul 19, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


Shhhh..you hear that? Yeah there's a lot of noise out there, but your MTB doesn't have to be one of them. Tom Bradshaw helps you save some dollars by making sense of typical items you'd find in a hardware store, and how they can help quiet your rig down!





27 Comments

  • 28 4
 Top 10 bike tips to make your mechanic hate you. Pinkbike exclusive content
  • 13 6
 Next article by Tom:

10 ways to save enough to afford the soon to be announced paywall:

1. Cancel Outside+ subscription
2. Pirate trailforks pro from a buddies account
3. Don't buy any of the expensive mtb specific clothing the PB folks get for free, buy the shit at costco
4. Don't donate to your local trail association
5. Pirate laps at your local trail network during the weekdays when they dont have anyone checking for passes
6. Steal your next bike
7. Sell some of your old shit in the buy/sell before the parts shortage ends
8. Sell your sperm/eggs on the internet
9. Get a gig job silencing other peoples bikes as per above video instead of posting stupid comments
10. Buy all your bike gear off ali express, I promise it is real SRAN and Shemano stuff and will work fine
  • 8 3
 How To Silence Your Bike On A Budget 1. Don't buy a bike 2. Use a threaded bottom brackets 3. Strap an used Tire around your downtube 4. dont buy a fox fork theyre creaking on the first ride 5. 6. please complete, thx!
  • 5 0
 Step 6 ride a rigid singlespeed (you'll save a ton of money) and yell at all the "reckless kids" passing you on the trail.
  • 5 0
 Replace your Shimano cooling finned brake pads with standard NON cooling finned pads!!! Or use loop side Velcro to silence those freaking noise makers!
  • 4 0
 I use bear bell. What noises all you talking about?
  • 6 0
 Silence my bike? I pay big bucks for I9 hubs so the world knows I’m out there!
  • 2 0
 Pair it with some winter fat tires and you’ve got yourself an angry swarm of bees…
  • 4 0
 Gary Vee's lesser known brother Jerry Vee.
  • 2 1
 To bind cables, instead of insulating tape or shrinkwrap, you should definitely choose spiral cable wrap, way better.
www.amazon.com/uxcell-Flexible-Spiral-Computer-Manage/dp/B07D7Y2DFD
  • 4 0
 Inchulation.
  • 4 1
 How to silence your audience for a monthly subscription
  • 3 0
 STFU, would buy again. Quiet chain and remove upper chain guide.
  • 10 8
 Once Outside takes over: "How to silence your bike for under $1000."
  • 2 0
 ….it already has with an article like this.
  • 3 1
 Didn't you mean to say " How to silence the comment section behind a paywall"?
  • 1 0
 I like a loudish bike. Let's the bears know to get out of the way. Remember Hadley hubs? All about that click.
  • 1 0
 Huck it to flat if I won’t shut up and tell it to only speak when spoke. to
  • 1 0
 Tom's bike has arrived at last!
  • 1 0
 I'd like a louder rear hub to let the bears and cougars know I'm coming
  • 1 0
 What part of that tape is electrical ?!?
  • 1 0
 Giving her paywall PB subscription...
  • 2 0
 #ONYX
  • 1 0
 Earplugs…….there’re about 8p
  • 9 10
 Budget bla bla Paywall now upvote me /s
  • 1 3
 That was too painful to watch.
  • 1 0
 I couldn’t hear him talk over the chainslap.

