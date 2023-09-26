Watch
Video: How to Simply Set Up Your Shock
Sep 26, 2023
by
Pinkbike Originals
So you have your fork dialed in, now its time to setup your rear shock. Christina Chappetta runs us through a simple guide to setting up your rear suspension and achieving baseline sag, rebound and compression.
This video is presented by
Ohlins Racing
Posted In:
Videos
How Tos
Sponsored
Shocks
Ohlins
Christina Chappetta
Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals
Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,004 articles
