Video: How to Simply Set Up Your Shock

Sep 26, 2023
by Pinkbike Originals  

So you have your fork dialed in, now its time to setup your rear shock. Christina Chappetta runs us through a simple guide to setting up your rear suspension and achieving baseline sag, rebound and compression.


photo
photo


This video is presented by Ohlins Racing
photo


