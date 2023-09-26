Video: How to Simply Setup Your Forks

Sep 26, 2023
by Pinkbike Originals  

Christina takes us through an easy and effective method to set up your fork.


photo
photo


This video is presented by Öhlins Racing
photo


Posted In:
Videos How Tos Sponsored Forks Ohlins Christina Chappetta


Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals avatar

Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,003 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Review: How Canyon's KIS Could Change Mountain Biking, and Why It Probably Won't
63925 views
Yeti Releases SB120 Lunch Ride
49844 views
Red Bull Releases Statement on a Women's Category at Rampage
42182 views
First Ride: Merida One-Sixty FR
37445 views
Review: TranzX EDP01 Wireless Electronic Dropper Post
37173 views
Interview: Vaea Verbeeck on Women Competing at Red Bull Rampage
32188 views
Review: Goodyear Newton MTR & MTF Tires
28292 views
Results: Downhill at the US Open 2023
27715 views

26 Comments
  • 17 1
 stop with the autoplay ffs im at work!
  • 5 0
 but its posted as a video article...they kind of gave you a heads up. Like getting an email titled NSFW...
  • 1 0
 Turn the sound back on if autoplay is on FFS!
  • 7 0
 My own bike: carefully spend an hour following clear and sensible videos like this to dial it in perfectly

When I get a hire bike abroad: squish squish let's gooooooooooo
  • 4 1
 Serious question: Do people outside the US also refer to a single eating utinsel as "forks" (a plural noun even though there is only one object being referred to?) The use of the plural for this bike part seems common in other countries but I've never understood why.
  • 3 0
 I've never heard someone call a fork a "forks"
  • 2 0
 @loganrichardson: Legos, on the other hand...
  • 1 0
 Hey real question: do you guys set up your sag/air pressure at home before you drive to the trail head or only at the trail head? Maybe it’s because I’m in Phoenix and the temperature difference can be quite different but if I set my psi say at 115 psi at home when I get to the trail head it’s at like 130 psi. The elevation is not that much difference. Does anyone know why this changes?
  • 2 0
 Poll : Is it "fork" or "forks"

IMHO you don't say "please pass me the forks at dinner". Similarly it is simply fork if you are talking about a single unit.
  • 1 0
 I think it originally comes from moto, where each stanchion is literally a separate object like on a dual crown. Doesn't make a ton of sense when applied to a single crown, but rarely does English make sense or follow rules lol
  • 1 0
 @marshallthewolf: not sure how a single stanchion qualifies as a fork as there is no forking happening in a singular tube.

It's even stranger when people refer to them as the 'front forks' of their bike. I guess there was a time at the dawn of full suspension bikes where rear suspension looked like a fork but that really didn't last long enough to make it necessary to distinguish your fork as a 'front forks'.
  • 1 1
 anyone else check shock PSI before every ride but not bother with the fork? Fork I can set and forget it but I cannot mentally do that with the shock. Not sure if I'm just OCD...pretty sure its OCD
  • 6 0
 Might be OCD
  • 3 0
 Do you find you check it 70 - 80 times until your fingers are bleeding from repeatedly taking off and putting on the dust cap?
  • 1 0
 @gabiusmaximus: just once, I'm not crazy Smile
  • 3 1
 @SATN-XC: I ended up going coil shock just for that reason.
  • 1 0
 That's OCD. Unless your shock is broken.
  • 1 0
 www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Y3FzVQi-R8
  • 1 0
 you should go coil.
  • 1 0
 @gabiusmaximus: I just found out when my daughter got home from work she would drive around the block because she thought if she didn't she would run over a kid behind the building. Sometimes she would do 4-5 laps. To say the least, I am concerned but I have been avoiding stepping on cracks and tap every beer keg I walk past so I think we are good.
  • 3 0
 Can someone run the vid through chat gpt please?
  • 3 0
 Put fork on bike. If air sprung, put air in. Send it. If coil, send it.
  • 1 0
 My 2019 Pike looses up to 5 psi after heavy riding so i check the pressure before each ride. My setring was simple, put all the tokens and added 10% of suggested pressure Wink
  • 1 0
 Are you not on Trek anymore?! Looks weird!
  • 1 0
 Fork you!
  • 1 0
 Set sag and go.





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.039846
Mobile Version of Website