Video: How to Simply Setup Your Forks
Sep 26, 2023
by
Pinkbike Originals
26 Comments
Christina takes us through an easy and effective method to set up your fork.
This video is presented by
Öhlins Racing
Posted In:
Videos
How Tos
Sponsored
Forks
Ohlins
Christina Chappetta
Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals
Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,003 articles
26 Comments
Score
Time
17
1
hhaaiirryy
(47 mins ago)
stop with the autoplay ffs im at work!
[Reply]
5
0
SATN-XC
(37 mins ago)
but its posted as a video article...they kind of gave you a heads up. Like getting an email titled NSFW...
[Reply]
1
0
CSharp
(32 mins ago)
Turn the sound back on if autoplay is on FFS!
[Reply]
7
0
HankHank
(42 mins ago)
My own bike: carefully spend an hour following clear and sensible videos like this to dial it in perfectly
When I get a hire bike abroad: squish squish let's gooooooooooo
[Reply]
4
1
rpdale
(29 mins ago)
Serious question: Do people outside the US also refer to a single eating utinsel as "forks" (a plural noun even though there is only one object being referred to?) The use of the plural for this bike part seems common in other countries but I've never understood why.
[Reply]
3
0
loganrichardson
(21 mins ago)
I've never heard someone call a fork a "forks"
[Reply]
2
0
gordonwatt
(14 mins ago)
@loganrichardson
: Legos, on the other hand...
[Reply]
1
0
PHX77
(8 mins ago)
Hey real question: do you guys set up your sag/air pressure at home before you drive to the trail head or only at the trail head? Maybe it’s because I’m in Phoenix and the temperature difference can be quite different but if I set my psi say at 115 psi at home when I get to the trail head it’s at like 130 psi. The elevation is not that much difference. Does anyone know why this changes?
[Reply]
2
0
Dustfarter
(17 mins ago)
Poll : Is it "fork" or "forks"
IMHO you don't say "please pass me the forks at dinner". Similarly it is simply fork if you are talking about a single unit.
[Reply]
1
0
marshallthewolf
(10 mins ago)
I think it originally comes from moto, where each stanchion is literally a separate object like on a dual crown. Doesn't make a ton of sense when applied to a single crown, but rarely does English make sense or follow rules lol
[Reply]
1
0
O1D4
(0 mins ago)
@marshallthewolf
: not sure how a single stanchion qualifies as a fork as there is no forking happening in a singular tube.
It's even stranger when people refer to them as the 'front forks' of their bike. I guess there was a time at the dawn of full suspension bikes where rear suspension looked like a fork but that really didn't last long enough to make it necessary to distinguish your fork as a 'front forks'.
[Reply]
1
1
SATN-XC
(44 mins ago)
anyone else check shock PSI before every ride but not bother with the fork? Fork I can set and forget it but I cannot mentally do that with the shock. Not sure if I'm just OCD...pretty sure its OCD
[Reply]
6
0
scary1
(40 mins ago)
Might be OCD
[Reply]
3
0
gabiusmaximus
(38 mins ago)
Do you find you check it 70 - 80 times until your fingers are bleeding from repeatedly taking off and putting on the dust cap?
[Reply]
1
0
SATN-XC
(33 mins ago)
@gabiusmaximus
: just once, I'm not crazy
[Reply]
3
1
thustlewhumber
(32 mins ago)
@SATN-XC
: I ended up going coil shock just for that reason.
[Reply]
1
0
MT36
(20 mins ago)
That's OCD. Unless your shock is broken.
[Reply]
1
0
AppleJack76
(16 mins ago)
www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Y3FzVQi-R8
[Reply]
1
0
turtletim3
(12 mins ago)
you should go coil.
[Reply]
1
0
vapidoscar
(10 mins ago)
@gabiusmaximus
: I just found out when my daughter got home from work she would drive around the block because she thought if she didn't she would run over a kid behind the building. Sometimes she would do 4-5 laps. To say the least, I am concerned but I have been avoiding stepping on cracks and tap every beer keg I walk past so I think we are good.
[Reply]
3
0
gabiusmaximus
(37 mins ago)
Can someone run the vid through chat gpt please?
[Reply]
3
0
KavuRider
(36 mins ago)
Put fork on bike. If air sprung, put air in. Send it. If coil, send it.
[Reply]
1
0
matheas
(23 mins ago)
My 2019 Pike looses up to 5 psi after heavy riding so i check the pressure before each ride. My setring was simple, put all the tokens and added 10% of suggested pressure
[Reply]
1
0
Vudu74
(5 mins ago)
Are you not on Trek anymore?! Looks weird!
[Reply]
1
0
MutleyAdams
(34 mins ago)
Fork you!
[Reply]
1
0
learningcycles
(20 mins ago)
Set sag and go.
[Reply]
