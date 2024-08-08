Powered by Outside

Video: How to Stop Getting Dropped on Mountain Bike Rides - How NOT to Bike with Ben Cathro

Aug 8, 2024
by Pinkbike Originals  

photo

Have you ever felt like your friends are effortlessly leaving you behind on the trails? It's a frustrating experience, but understanding why it happens and how to improve can turn the tables in your favor. Let's dive into why you might be getting dropped and how to keep up with the pack.


photo


Understanding "Getting Dropped"
The term "getting dropped" has various meanings, but in mountain biking, it simply means being left behind because you can't match the pace of your riding group. This can happen for several reasons, but the main one is speed. Your friends are faster, and over time, the distance between you and them increases.


Where Are You Losing Speed?
To keep up with your mates, it's crucial to identify where you're losing speed. On descents, speed is influenced by:

1. Acceleratory Forces:
• Pedaling
• Gravity
• Pumping

2. Deceleratory Forces:
• Braking
• Hitting bumps
• Wind resistance
• Colliding with obstacles

We'll focus on the deceleratory forces, particularly hitting bumps and braking, as these are the primary areas where speed is lost.


photo


Handling Bumps
Bumps slow you down because they exert a force that both decelerates and deflects your bike. The key is to minimize contact with bumps by:

• Choosing smoother lines: Look ahead and pick paths with fewer obstacles.
• Unweighting or hopping: Lighten your bike over rough patches to reduce the deceleratory impact.



photo


Braking: The Major Speed Killer
Braking is often the biggest culprit when it comes to losing speed. While it's necessary for safety, excessive braking slows you down. Features on the trail have speed limits based on their severity, your skill level, and current conditions. Improving your skills can help you handle features at higher speeds, but there's another crucial technique: looking ahead.


The Power of Looking Ahead
Your brain processes trail information and helps you react accordingly. By looking ahead, you give your brain more time to process upcoming features, making everything seem slower and allowing you to go faster. Here's how to do it:

1. Look through features: Don’t fixate on obstacles. Instead, glance at them to line up your approach, then look ahead to where you want to go next.
2. Anticipate: Keep your eyes moving, asking yourself "what's next?" This helps maintain your balance and ensures you're prepared for upcoming features.


Putting It All Together
To stop getting dropped, focus on maintaining your speed by:
• Picking smooth lines to avoid bumps.
• Reducing unnecessary braking by looking ahead and anticipating trail features.

With these techniques, you'll improve your flow and keep pace with your friends. So, next time you're out on the trails, load up that flow gun and aim to stay on Smug Steve's back wheel. Remember: Look, Shift, GO. Next feature, next feature. Happy riding!


photo


Partners

This season of How NOT to Bike was made with support from these brands. Without them we couldn't create head-slapping videos like this. Thank you!

Continental
Deviate
Black OX
Ceramic Speed
photo


Posted In:
Tutorials and Guides Videos How Not To Bike How To Bike Ben Cathro


Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals avatar

Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,168 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Expert Rider Passes Away After Crash at 2024 USA Cycling National Downhill Championships in North Carolina
75212 views
Pinkbike Poll: Should Downhill Bikes Have More Than 200 Millimeters of Travel?
43376 views
First Ride: Marin Quake - The Purple Park Machine
43076 views
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: What Grips Pinkbike Editors Actually Use
41973 views
Review: Santa Cruz V10 - Hard to Ignore
35404 views
First Look: Creature Cycles' Galago Enduro Bike
23429 views
Tech Briefing: Signature Pedals, Steel Hardtails, An Iron Maiden Collab & More
23067 views
Velo Digest: Ranking the Gold Medal Favorites for the Olympic Road Race, The Youngest Solo Tour Divide Finisher & More
18705 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

18 Comments
  • 5 0
 It's super easy...ride by yourself. You can be an introvert, you can be older, you can have odd hours...there are lots of ways to just not know anyone to ride with and always have to ride on your own. The only worry is that you'll literally die on the trail someday.
  • 1 0
 Solo rides are the beeest!
  • 1 3
 What kind of social anxiety BS is this? Come on PB, this is Reddit level absurdity disguising basic skills to ride faster.
  • 1 0
 Very relatable, sounds like we might get on. Do you want to not ride together?
  • 1 0
 @motdrawde: Hell yes, let's do it not together!
  • 6 1
 You'll know who not to ride with when you get dropped.
  • 1 0
 I think fitness levels should be included in this as well. Even if you are doing all those things to best of your ability your own personal fitness level is also a major contributing factor on whether you get dropped from a ride. I also think most people think they are "fast" but then a join a group ride and get dropped quickly or those with lower fitness levels begin to fall off as the miles increase.
  • 2 0
 Been realizing lately how much “free speed” can be found by having loose arms in the chunk and unweighting over obstacles. Makes you way less fatigued at the bottom too.
  • 1 0
 Great pointers, Ben. You mentioned how Gwin didn't need to pedal to win one of those WC races. Pumping the terrain is hugely underrated!
  • 2 0
 High rise bars? hummmm... interesting.
  • 3 1
 If you ride with dudes who drop riders - you need new riding buddies.
  • 2 0
 What does "drop" mean in this context?
On a group ride usually a bit of a pecking order is established - no two riders go the same speed.

If drop means basically ride away and don't stop till you're back at the parking lot, then agreed, but I think there's a bit of a spectrum. I don't think for example that a faster rider needs to actively slow down so riders behind are in direct line of sight.

So I'm not sure what getting dropped really means. To me it means the rider in front pulls away and then waits at the bottom of that trail or next major intersection. Which is fine. If that hurts ones ego, then ride faster.
  • 3 0
 'Loosing'? Seriously?
  • 2 0
 The answer is buy a new bike, right?
  • 1 0
 Where do I lose speed? Answer: everywhere and all the time.
  • 1 0
 Just when I didn't know I needed MORE Ben Cathro....he delivers.
  • 1 0
 wonderful! haha, sharing this to group ride email thread
  • 2 4
 My shit take: Now that there are no races, do we really need to learn how to ride better?







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.064373
Mobile Version of Website