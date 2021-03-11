Pinkbike.com
Video: How To Survive Wet Weather Riding
Mar 11, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
The hardest part of riding in the rain is leaving the house but there's a lot you can do to make those torrential days a little less uncomfortable. Christina runs through her tips and tricks for surviving the wettest rides.
Posted In:
Tutorials and Guides
Videos
How Tos
Pinkbike Originals
Christina Chappetta
33 Comments
Score
Time
21
10
The-Swindon-Secreteer
(2 hours ago)
Pro tip: Come to england in the winter to see what proper rain and mud is really like...
.
[Reply]
17
1
kieronash
(2 hours ago)
The UK is so shit on so many levels no one can compare, but the Pacific Northwest gets twice as much rainfall as the UK.
[Reply]
12
0
Linkpin
(1 hours ago)
It actually only rains between 130-160 days a year in the UK. It's just chance that the rain always coincides with a mountain biker going for a ride.
[Reply]
12
0
VolatileMike
(1 hours ago)
Yeah sorry but the PNW is a lot wetter than the UK.
[Reply]
6
0
The-Swindon-Secreteer
(1 hours ago)
@VolatileMike
: It probably rains more over the pond, but from what i have seen, trails in BC seem to get built and surfaced to drain way better. Stuff over here gets built without sustainability in mind, so we have to spend our winters sliding down the hills on our fronts.
[Reply]
7
0
rodeostu
(1 hours ago)
@VolatileMike
: The UK is not actually that wet. Austin, Texas gets more rainfall than London. It's just that Texas gets all its rain in 3-4 good storms, whereas Britain specializes in chronic piddling rain.
[Reply]
2
0
kcy4130
(1 hours ago)
Honestly, I think they're about the same. I lived in pnw for 6 years, but I only spent 5 weeks in January, in Wales.
[Reply]
2
0
conoat
(1 hours ago)
I did ya one better! I moved to England in the middle of Winter from Sunny California. yes, I hate myself....
[Reply]
2
0
oatkinso
(1 hours ago)
@The-Swindon-Secreteer
: not to get too nerdy but I also think natural trails drain better over there because the bedrock seems to be a lot closer to the surface, so there's not as much mud to soak up the rain which hits the bedrock and runs off. also over there the weather is less fickle, yes it might be wet for a week but then you get 2-3 weeks of glorious sun which completely dries everything out, whereas in the UK we're lucky if we get a week without rain in the middle of the summer and things rarely completely dry out underneath.
[Reply]
2
0
jamin589
(49 mins ago)
Speaking from experience as a Shropshire lad who has lived in coastal BC for several years, the mud seems to be much more of an issue in the UK. In BC, the rain seems to be much more concentrated into a shorter season/storm cycles (with exceptions), whereas in the UK its pretty rare to get a long, dry stint, even in summer. Also, the mud gets way more deep and gloopy in the UK, as opposed to gritty and often pretty grippy here.
[Reply]
1
1
alexsin
(34 mins ago)
#gatekeeping
[Reply]
2
0
twopoint6khz
(32 mins ago)
@VolatileMike
: 'the UK' actually has quite a bit of variation in rainfall totals. Where I grew up in East Anglia, rainfall was 500mm per annum on occasion. Where I live now rainfall is approaching 3000mm per annum, which is a lot wetter than Bellingham, WA, which only gets 910mm per annum.
[Reply]
1
0
Evo6
(1 mins ago)
Um... No thank you. I think I'll stay here in California.
[Reply]
8
0
dazlad
(54 mins ago)
What's the issue with riding in rain? I've seen people ask for a refund on lift passes because it rained. Y'all made of sugar or something? Skin is waterproof. Wet riding is some of the best fun I've ever had. Grew up in the soggiest corner of the UK... Wet was pretty much all we had.
[Reply]
1
1
jaydawg69
(12 mins ago)
It's hard on trails if it's not on rock hardpan. Better to grab a shovel and clear drains.
[Reply]
10
3
gafoto
(2 hours ago)
Pro tip: only visit the PNW in summer. Skip the rainy season, it’s garbage.
[Reply]
1
0
madmon
(1 hours ago)
You can burn through a drivetrain in a few nasty rides.... no problem.
[Reply]
2
1
Veggiemoto
(1 hours ago)
And it is on fire all summer, so don't visit and definitely don't move here.
[Reply]
1
1
imnotdanny
(47 mins ago)
@Veggiemoto
: yes, please don't come here. It's all torrential rain and fires. Hell on earth, actually. Just STAY AWAY and you don't have to find out whether this is true.
[Reply]
5
0
bashhard
(2 hours ago)
Where was the "wet weather" part?
[Reply]
1
0
noapathy
(38 mins ago)
It got cut out in post.
[Reply]
5
0
thatguy404
(1 hours ago)
Couldn't of filmed this on a wet day?
[Reply]
5
0
arsnic360
(1 hours ago)
Pro tip: stay indoors and drink beer.
[Reply]
1
0
Veggiemoto
(1 hours ago)
Fenders help a lot particularly rear fenders and unless you are a fashion victim you will never regret installing a mudhugger rear for the rainy season.
[Reply]
1
0
alexsin
(33 mins ago)
This is classic in the bike park. All these guys in their pyjama suits and TLD stuff with tear away goggles yet refusing to use fenders.
[Reply]
2
1
anthonysjb
(1 hours ago)
Looks positively tropical compared to an average UK winter. Where are the Shortys, RRP Proguard etc!
[Reply]
1
0
theoskar57
(1 hours ago)
Error: [Wet Has Not Been Found]
[ OK ] [Record again but in England]
[Reply]
2
0
Mattcon20
(1 hours ago)
Why was there a couple seconds of loud music around 4:15?
[Reply]
2
0
Hansdie
(1 hours ago)
Need a one piece suit and Conti Mud King for winter slop bliss
[Reply]
2
0
RickBullotta
(54 mins ago)
I'm not wearing a garbage bag. It's not aero enough.
[Reply]
2
0
RickBullotta
(54 mins ago)
And the color choices are limited.
[Reply]
4
3
pcloadletter
(1 hours ago)
And then you have kalifornia where the trails are closed when raining.
[Reply]
4
0
alexsin
(32 mins ago)
For some places and some trails that's the right call.
[Reply]
