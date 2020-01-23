Video: How to Survive Winter Mountain Bike Rides

Jan 23, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  


Heated insoles, suspension set up, line choice and more. Christina Chappetta breaks it all down so you can have a better time on your winter mountain bike rides.





27 Comments

  • 12 0
 Watching this with half a meter of snow and -20C out. I live in the wrong part of the country.
  • 2 1
 Bromont ain't a bad part of the country, dood!
  • 9 0
 Please add "IN VANCOUVER" to the title, thanks.
  • 8 0
 I just hop on the ol' rigid fatbike and blast through the snow if I can.
  • 9 1
 Winter riding you say, cute. And you call yourselves Canadian....
  • 6 0
 That's what summer riding looks like. If a bit dry.
  • 2 0
 Proper layers are key! You dont want sweaty clothes at the top of a long climb. I'll even bring an extra base layer shirt in the pack.( I know from experience )
The idea is to not sweat too much, but getting the right combination of breathable insulation can be tricky.
Love the lightweight merino next to skin. For really cold rides I alternate wool/silk/wool, then shell.
  • 2 0
 As long as its not pouring i found windproof/softshell jackets to work much, much better than any kind of waterproof shell. The moment i put on anything waterproof all breathability is basically gone, no matter how fancy the gore-tex.
  • 2 0
 My new thing this winter has been to put hand warmers (those little packets) between my shoe and shoe cover over the toe region. Makes a huge difference. I've never been able to truly keep my feet warm with any combination of fancy winter shoes and socks. And now I come home without my toes being frozen! Amazing how much different your ride feels when your hands and feet aren't cold.
  • 4 0
 why would you slow down your rebound when you ride slower? for me i open the rebound 2-3 klicks when its cold and slippery
  • 5 0
 not to mention suspension moves slower already when the temps get low.
  • 5 0
 This is a preference thing, but the thought of fast rebound pushing your back tire around on wet roots/rocks is the reason that comes to mind for me.
  • 3 0
 @ReformedRoadie: The only snow in the video is the stuff she had in the back of her truck. That there's t-shit weather.
  • 1 0
 PB needs to open a east coast office....You can have your surf in the morning, bike at lunch, ski in the afternoon winter! Around here winter riding means fatbike, ski helmet, snow pants/jacket, lights, winter boots, pogies. Wet and near zero is called spring and fall not winter.
  • 2 0
 hey pinkbike, how about an article on how to ride in the cold and snow? you know the things most Canadian winter riders deal with.
  • 1 0
 Like these?? (shameless plug) hafta.ca/winter-riding
  • 4 0
 survive "winter"
  • 3 0
 How can you run 20 Psi without destroying your tyres?
  • 1 0
 She doesn't look heavy at all to me and she probably knows how to pick the right lines
  • 4 2
 They should put this in the noob section.
  • 2 0
 Cold snap is over, Let's shred!!!
  • 2 0
 Using "bike" as a verb is a major pet peeve of mine.
  • 3 0
 Is it better or worse than "going enduro'ing"?
  • 3 0
 Said like a true Masshole.
  • 1 0
 This was a bit of straw grasping content plug.
  • 1 0
 Or just leave your bike at home and fix some trails.
  • 1 0
 What 100% model are those glasses?

