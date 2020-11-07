Video: How To Unturndown with Max Fredriksson

This video topic has been lighting up my social media for weeks, months even and with winter creeping closer in Sweden, I figured I would finally kick off my "How To" series.I'll be doing more of these in the future, but let's start with the Unturndown - one of my favorite tricks to do and just a really stylish one. I'll talk you through what you can do to learn the trick, from drills on the ground to get the movements in to finally nailing the trick on a jump.Hope you enjoy, and if you have any questions or future episode suggestions, drop them in the comments!