Video: How to Wheelie With Martha Gill & Bex Baraona

Apr 29, 2020
by Sarah Moore  

Some great tips from Martha Gill as she teaches Bex Baraona how to wheelie.

Posted In:
Tutorials and Guides Videos Bex Baraona Martha Gill


3 Comments

  • 1 0
 Great tutorial, good tips and entertaining too! More please!
  • 1 0
 Great skills from Ms Gill. I am sure Ms Baraona will soon be great too.
  • 1 0
 Go bex’s

Post a Comment



