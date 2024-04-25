Video: How To Win €100,000 Riding Your Bike | Pinkbike Weekly Show Ep. 23

Welcome back to the Pinkbike Weekly Show. It's been a busy week for the Pinkbike team as we headed down to the Sea Otter Classic in Monterey, California. Even if you think you've seen it all, you probably haven't and there's a story, or 5, that you missed. To share some of the more exciting and innovative tech we stumbled on, Christina is joined by Mike Kazimer and Dario DiGiulio on an early morning, and very tired, edition of the weekly show.0:16 - Latest News + Sea Otter5:19 - 2+ Min of Tech12:35 - Latest Podcast EpisodeLet us know what your favorite article was from Sea Otter Classic 2024 below.