Video: How To Win €100,000 Riding Your Bike | Pinkbike Weekly Show Ep. 23

Apr 25, 2024
by Pinkbike Originals  

Welcome back to the Pinkbike Weekly Show. It's been a busy week for the Pinkbike team as we headed down to the Sea Otter Classic in Monterey, California. Even if you think you've seen it all, you probably haven't and there's a story, or 5, that you missed. To share some of the more exciting and innovative tech we stumbled on, Christina is joined by Mike Kazimer and Dario DiGiulio on an early morning, and very tired, edition of the weekly show.

0:16 - Latest News + Sea Otter
5:19 - 2+ Min of Tech
12:35 - Latest Podcast Episode

Let us know what your favorite article was from Sea Otter Classic 2024 below.





Videos Pinkbike Weekly Show The Belted Purse Gates Santa Cruz Bicycles Christina Chappetta Dario DiGiulio Mike Kazimer


7 Comments
 How To Win €100,000 Riding Your Bike*



*Does not apply to anyone commenting here.
 what the hell is a €?
 It's like a $ but more cultured and refined.
 Currently $1.07 usd.
 The Central Banks version of the middle finger.
 Is Henry riding a Zerode rn?
  • 1 0
 Right now? Hold on, let me take a sneaky peek...
No, he's taking a shower.
Oh crap, I think he saw me.







