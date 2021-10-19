Video: How Tom Wheeler Rides with a Paralysed Arm

Oct 19, 2021
by Declan Deehan  

Following a mountain bike crash that lead to the paralysis of his arm, Tom Wheeler found a new passion for designing, most notably the creation of an arm-brace that would help him continue his original love for bikes.

Tom joined UK distributor, Saddleback Ltd, as a graphic designer in early 2021, but in his spare time he tinkers with shocks and 3D printers in his garage to form the perfect riding companion. When he's not riding or spending time with his wife and son, Tom engineers braces that help other people with monoplegia and brachial plexus damage to continue their love of cycling and motocross sports.


Tom Wheeler
A paralysed arm hasn't held Tom back from his riding or designing goals


11 Comments

  • 15 1
 That's way cool! It looks like he connects a cord to his left hand, that would release the clamp for his right hand if he crashes. Amazing ideas, and awesome execution!
  • 5 1
 Yeah, accidentally downvoted your comment lol. He’s an inspiration.
  • 6 0
 Tom Wheeler, what a champion! Solving real problems, thank you Tom, you're an inspiration.
  • 1 0
 So cool man my buddy slammed a snow blower and same thing so sad cause when he was 14 his name was billybikes everyone kkows as billy cause he dont ride a bike anymore doing 360 barspins but he actually did same thing 5 years ago
  • 1 0
 I very cool to see prosthesis that are designed by the people who will actually use them, rather than the very flashy but not very useful bits that abled folk design. The whole thing becomes so much more purpose built and functional
  • 5 0
 What a legend.
  • 3 0
 Resilience.
  • 2 0
 Respect!!!
  • 1 0
 Bad ass - this guy shreds....cool edit, cool music 10/10
  • 1 0
 Very solid work, lots of effort, great skills.
  • 1 0
 Hero!

