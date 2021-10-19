Video: How Tom Wheeler Rides with a Paralysed Arm

NOTBROKEN Tom Wheeler A paralysed arm hasn't held Tom back from his riding or designing goals

Following a mountain bike crash that lead to the paralysis of his arm, Tom Wheeler found a new passion for designing, most notably the creation of an arm-brace that would help him continue his original love for bikes.Tom joined UK distributor, Saddleback Ltd, as a graphic designer in early 2021, but in his spare time he tinkers with shocks and 3D printers in his garage to form the perfect riding companion. When he's not riding or spending time with his wife and son, Tom engineers braces that help other people with monoplegia and brachial plexus damage to continue their love of cycling and motocross sports.