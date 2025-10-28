Powered by Outside

Video: How Uncle Brendog Is Shaping the Next Generation of MTB Heroes

Oct 28, 2025
by SCOTT Sports  
Video: Robbie Meade
Words: SCOTT Sports


Every hero starts somewhere, and sometimes, all it takes is the right crew, the right vibe, and a bit of guidance to unlock the next level.

MB Airborne Division

The Airborne Division is more than just a team; it’s an opportunity. A chance for young, motivated riders to push their limits, explore their passion, and grow into the next generation of mountain bike talent.

Led by Brendan Fairclough and supported by MB Cyclery in Surrey, the program brings together a crew of local up-and-coming riders, Ellie, Josh, Haris, Josh, and Mai, each with their own style, drive, and story.

photo
Riders: Haris Meikle, Josh Collins, Mai Woodman, Josh Underwood, and Ellie Burchett

There’s no strict formula here. The Airborne Division embraces all aspects of mountain biking, from downhill racing to jibbing, jumping, and enduro. No pressure, just pure opportunity. The goal is simple: to create a space where young riders can explore every side of the sport, with access to the right gear, the right mentoring, and a supportive community that fuels progression.

Brendan knows firsthand how powerful that kind of support can be. When he was a young rider, legends like Steve Peat took him under their wing, sharing knowledge, motivation, and fueling the fire with a healthy rivalry that has shaped his journey till today.

Now, Brendan’s paying it forward, giving back to the sport and community that built him. Because heroes don’t just rise alone… Heroes inspire heroes. And where better to bring that energy to life than Dyfi Bike Park, the ultimate playground to ride, learn, and push boundaries together.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


11 Comments
  • 1332
 Awfully generous for a guy that has been robbed so many times to still be giving so much!
  • 310
 He’s the real deal. Shows up to support local events and always has time for the horde of groms that inevitably mob him for selfies. And he destroyed his house for our entertainment during lockdown. Top guy.
  • 200
 Can Uncle Brendog help us old dogs learn new tricks?
  • 140
 I love it when people put something back into her sport and support upcoming riders.
  • 90
 So proud - brilliant bunch of kids hugely appreciate the support for Mai
  • 70
 Brendog is a legend 💪
  • 60
 Why bother kids, you're all going to get robbed in the end anyway.
  • 50
 Good man is Brendan.
  • 10
 Awesome young team, always having so much fun at races. Going to enjoy watching their futures. ,🤘🤘
  • 10
 Proper fast bunch of youngsters!
  • 22
 I think a week in Morzine with Atlas is needed in 2026!







