Video: How Uncle Brendog Is Shaping the Next Generation of MTB Heroes

Riders: Haris Meikle, Josh Collins, Mai Woodman, Josh Underwood, and Ellie Burchett

Every hero starts somewhere, and sometimes, all it takes is the right crew, the right vibe, and a bit of guidance to unlock the next level.The Airborne Division is more than just a team; it’s an opportunity. A chance for young, motivated riders to push their limits, explore their passion, and grow into the next generation of mountain bike talent.Led by Brendan Fairclough and supported by MB Cyclery in Surrey, the program brings together a crew of local up-and-coming riders, Ellie, Josh, Haris, Josh, and Mai, each with their own style, drive, and story.There’s no strict formula here. The Airborne Division embraces all aspects of mountain biking, from downhill racing to jibbing, jumping, and enduro. No pressure, just pure opportunity. The goal is simple: to create a space where young riders can explore every side of the sport, with access to the right gear, the right mentoring, and a supportive community that fuels progression.Brendan knows firsthand how powerful that kind of support can be. When he was a young rider, legends like Steve Peat took him under their wing, sharing knowledge, motivation, and fueling the fire with a healthy rivalry that has shaped his journey till today.Now, Brendan’s paying it forward, giving back to the sport and community that built him. Because heroes don’t just rise alone… Heroes inspire heroes. And where better to bring that energy to life than Dyfi Bike Park, the ultimate playground to ride, learn, and push boundaries together.