Video: How We Roll Season 2 - The Story So Far

Apr 1, 2024
by Canyon  
Episode 1 - The Pre-Seaon

The team get together for some winter sunshine to recap on the last year of racing and off-season and prepare for the upcoming 2023 racing season whilst introducing some new recruits.


photo
photo
Pre-season galavanting

photo
Not even Spain in February was warm enough for the three Brits.


Episode 2 - Let's Go Racing

Phoebe's first year racing in elites, Tahnee's first race run since her concussion, the team battling with the black snake in Val Di Sole and Crankworx providing the perfect whip platform, what more action could you ask out of a single episode?


photo
photo
The season kicked off to an exciting start.

photo
Your Swedish/Aussie man of the people; Oliver Zwar

photo
Kaos did what Kaos knows best and came away with another Crankworx Whip Off win.

photo
photo
An hour and a half of whips, we don't think there's an event more suited to this freerider.



Episode 3 - The New Kaos & The Siblings at Hardline

All things freeride, from Darkfest, CLLCTV Vowels, Unhinged 2 and the wettest RedBull Hardline yet.


photo
Tahnee ticking off some of the features at RedBull Hardline

photo
Kaos's CLLCTV Vowels segment

photo
photo
Kaos put in a summer of hard graft to pull together his Unhinged 2 edit

photo
Kaos's Unhinged sequel coming together nicely in between rain downpours in Wales

photo
photo
The highs and lows of life on two wheels




Episode 4 - The Home Race

World Champs rolled into Fort William where Phoebe was excited to race her home race, as an elite, for world champs, Tahnee valiantly overcomes her gnarliest crash of the season and the duo chat about what it means to them both to have each other by their side through the season.


photo
photo
No pain no gain some say

photo
Phoebe was excited to race a world champs in front of her home crowd.

photo
Phoebe and Tahnee finished off a tough weekend battling Fort William finishing in 5th and 6th respectively.


5 - The Euro Stint

As if the team hadn't battled enough crashes already, a brutal string of back-to-back races from Andorra to Loudenvielle and finishing off in Les Gets saw some of the highest highs and lowest lows of the season with Tahnee's first podium of the season, Rudi's struggles in Andorra and Oli's season ending early with a broken wrist on a track he loves so much; Les Gets.


photo
Andorra kicked off on a high for Tahnee with her first podium of the season, and the first since coming back from concussion.

photo
The excitement was real

photo
photo
The heat and loose dust made it a challenging week for all with Rudi taking one of his biggest slams to date

photo
The euro stint was nothing short of extreme, extreme dust, extreme heat, extreme sun and extreme tracks.

photo
Oli's favourite track Les Gets wanted to test his love for this loose and wild French course.

photo
An early season finisher for Oli leaves him with more time to get roared up for the 2024 season.


Stay tuned for Episode 6 dropping Friday 5th April.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Canyon Kaos Seagrave Oliver Zwar Phoebe Gale Tahnee Seagrave


Author Info:
Canyon-PureCycling avatar

Member since Feb 18, 2013
154 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Review: Formula Belva Dual-Crown Enduro Fork
45778 views
First Ride: 2024 Cannondale Scalpel - The XC Classic Gets Longer & Slacker
41519 views
Pinkbike Poll: What's the Duration of Your Average Weekend Ride?
35800 views
E-Bike Battery Fires - Should You Be Worried?
29803 views
First Look: Crankbrothers Release SOS Line of Trailside Repair Tools
28272 views
Review: 6 Months on the New Race Face Era Carbon Wheels
28246 views
Video: Max Fredriksson’s Perspective on Why the Male Slopestyle Riders Decided to Not Compete at Crankworx Rotorua
27102 views
Video: The Riders Overlooked By Modern Geometry
25682 views

0 Comments







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.091415
Mobile Version of Website