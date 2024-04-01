Video: How We Roll Season 2 - The Story So Far

Episode 1 - The Pre-Seaon
The team get together for some winter sunshine to recap on the last year of racing and off-season and prepare for the upcoming 2023 racing season whilst introducing some new recruits.
Episode 2 - Let's Go Racing
Phoebe's first year racing in elites, Tahnee's first race run since her concussion, the team battling with the black snake in Val Di Sole and Crankworx providing the perfect whip platform, what more action could you ask out of a single episode?
The season kicked off to an exciting start.
Episode 3 - The New Kaos & The Siblings at Hardline
All things freeride, from Darkfest, CLLCTV Vowels, Unhinged 2 and the wettest RedBull Hardline yet.
Kaos put in a summer of hard graft to pull together his Unhinged 2 edit
Episode 4 - The Home Race
World Champs rolled into Fort William where Phoebe was excited to race her home race, as an elite, for world champs, Tahnee valiantly overcomes her gnarliest crash of the season and the duo chat about what it means to them both to have each other by their side through the season.
No pain no gain some say
Episode 5 - The Euro Stint
As if the team hadn't battled enough crashes already, a brutal string of back-to-back races from Andorra to Loudenvielle and finishing off in Les Gets saw some of the highest highs and lowest lows of the season with Tahnee's first podium of the season, Rudi's struggles in Andorra and Oli's season ending early with a broken wrist on a track he loves so much; Les Gets.
The heat and loose dust made it a challenging week for all with Rudi taking one of his biggest slams to date
