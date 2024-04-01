Video: How We Roll Season 2 - The Story So Far

Episode 1 - The Pre-Seaon

Pre-season galavanting

Not even Spain in February was warm enough for the three Brits.

Episode 2 - Let's Go Racing

The season kicked off to an exciting start.

Your Swedish/Aussie man of the people; Oliver Zwar

Kaos did what Kaos knows best and came away with another Crankworx Whip Off win.

An hour and a half of whips, we don't think there's an event more suited to this freerider.

Episode 3 - The New Kaos & The Siblings at Hardline

Tahnee ticking off some of the features at RedBull Hardline

Kaos's CLLCTV Vowels segment

Kaos put in a summer of hard graft to pull together his Unhinged 2 edit

Kaos's Unhinged sequel coming together nicely in between rain downpours in Wales

The highs and lows of life on two wheels

Episode 4 - The Home Race

No pain no gain some say

Phoebe was excited to race a world champs in front of her home crowd.

Phoebe and Tahnee finished off a tough weekend battling Fort William finishing in 5th and 6th respectively.

Andorra kicked off on a high for Tahnee with her first podium of the season, and the first since coming back from concussion.

The excitement was real

The heat and loose dust made it a challenging week for all with Rudi taking one of his biggest slams to date

The euro stint was nothing short of extreme, extreme dust, extreme heat, extreme sun and extreme tracks.

Oli's favourite track Les Gets wanted to test his love for this loose and wild French course.

An early season finisher for Oli leaves him with more time to get roared up for the 2024 season.

