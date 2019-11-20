Video: How We Tested at the 2020 Pinkbike Field Test

Nov 20, 2019
by Brian Park  


HOW WE TESTED AT THE 2020
PINKBIKE FIELD TEST
Brand new bikes. Real riders. Proper terrain.

Words by Brian Park, photography by Trevor Lyden & Brian Park


To put our findings from the 2020 Pinkbike Field Test into context, we wanted to give you a look at some of the terrain, test tracks, and processes we used. The goal is to make the results of this year's test as transparent, accurate, and useful as possible.

Timed Testing Notes

While it's fun and useful to compare timing, we recognize it's a flawed metric with countless variables. For each timed test result we did multiple laps at ~80% effort, with as much consistent line choice as possible. In each category the bikes had Maxxis control tires with the same tire casing.

For the Downcountry lap we had a full loop, but for the Trail and Enduro category we did the testing on some descending-only segments in the Whistler Bike Park. Our reasoning was that wanted to maximize our descending time, because descending capability is often harder to judge compared to climbing and pedalling efficiency.

Also, if we'd done full loops on the trail bikes it would have blown out the testers' legs—for example, Kaz would have had to do at least 27 timed laps with climbing, which would have made his later timed tests less accurate. And finally, don't forget that timing is just one of many ways to judge a bike, and the fastest bike for us doesn't always mean it's the fastest bike for everyone.




DOWNCOUNTRY BIKE TRAILS

Photo by Trevor Lyden
Pemberton made an incredible backdrop for our Downcountry testing.

Photo by Trevor Lyden
James Huang sampling some of BC's finest singletrack in all-time conditions.
Photo by Trevor Lyden
Upduro, or something.

Photo by Trevor Lyden
Lots of climbing, lots of views.

Photo by Trevor Lyden
A good amount of more mellow terrain...
Photo by Trevor Lyden
...but it is DOWNcountry after all.

Photo by Trevor Lyden






TRAIL BIKE TRAILS

Photo by Trevor Lyden
We split our time pretty evenly between Whistler and Pemberton for the Trail bikes.

Photo by Trevor Lyden
Some long days in the saddle in Pemberton.
Photo by Trevor Lyden
All the bikes got a good mix of weather during testing.

Photo by Trevor Lyden
A good amount of classic, BC tech.

Photo by Trevor Lyden
And a healthy dose of time in the bike park too. Trail bikes are so damn good these days.







ENDURO BIKE TRAILS


Photo by Trevor Lyden
The Enduro bikes saw a lot of park laps and a ton of rocky, punishing descents.

Photo by Trevor Lyden
Photo by Trevor Lyden
Whoops.

Photo by Trevor Lyden
Rock and more rock.

Photo by Trevor Lyden
While we used the chairlifts a lot to get more testing in, the Enduro bikes still needed to do a fair bit of climbing.
Photo by Trevor Lyden
And jumping.

Photo by Trevor Lyden
A few more rocks for good measure.






If you haven't seen them yet, check out the 2020 Field Test features we've released so far here.

We'll be back tomorrow with an Editors' Choice round table to tell you our favourite (and least favourite) bikes in the Trail category, before we dive into the Downcountry and Enduro bikes.




The 2020 Pinkbike Field Test was made possible by support from
Race Face apparel & pads, Giro helmets, & Sierra Nevada beer.

A massive thank you to Maxxis for providing the tires, Rocky Mountain for loaning our photo and video crew some eMTBs, Elite for the extra bottle cages, and GoPro for the POV cameras. And finally, thank you to Stan and Ella for putting us up and feeding us endless amounts of Polish food.

27 Comments

  • 14 2
 Great job overall guys. I agree that running control tires made sense for all bikes except the Intense, but once you're committed to that test method you need to follow through. And I'm eager to see the Endurobro bikes on Schleyer! Excellent trail choice.
  • 2 0
 Im surprised they used the exo+ casing, its definately not as strong as the dd casing for sea to sky riding.. ive destroyed a dhr 2 exo + recenly and went back to the dd
  • 7 0
 @ILikeBike24, we used DoubleDown casing tires for the enduro bikes.
  • 1 0
 @ILikeBike24: same happened to me with a dhr2 exo+. Double down is the way to go for enduro riding especially on places like arizona, utah and whistler.
  • 5 0
 You guys are doing a killer job in your testing methods! I'm a test engineer and I know it is tough to keep things that you don't want influencing your test as constant and controlled as possible (i.e. control tires)

Keep it up and I can't wait to see the rest of the field tests!

Some more instrumentation (Power meters maybe?) could help you see which bike is most efficient for the same wattage.
  • 5 0
 Really hurts to see you guys riding my dream bikes on my dream trails while I'm at work
  • 2 0
 Best thing about the 2020 test was the use of control tires. This is something I've been pitching for years to the 'other' bike test series as well. Tires can change the ride of the bike soooo much. Thanks guys! The next level will be to make sure all the bikes are the absolute top spec brands offer so they're no-compromise builds and as a result, hopefully all have very similar (Factory/Ultimate) suspension packages on them. That way you're reviewing the bike (THE FRAME) and not the parts, etc. Consumers can then know which 'frame' is the best for them and then buy their build that they can afford.
  • 6 4
 I am sorry...I am on PinkBike all of the time...I think I am knowledgeable about bikes and all things bikes...but I still have no idea wth 'Downcountry' mountain biking is...ready to be educated...Smile
  • 10 0
 Mike Levy can help you with that: www.pinkbike.com/news/what-the-heck-is-a-down-country-bike-opinion.html
  • 4 0
 Please also ask @mikelevy for pictures of his extensive collection of downcountry bib shorts demonstrating his commitment to this fun exciting sport!.
  • 1 0
 @retrogressionage: Ideally, DC is done in a unitard.
  • 6 0
 "I am knowledgeable about bikes"

"I have no idea wth 'Downcountry' mountain biking is"

Pick one.
  • 2 0
 I think they just got tired of saying "it climbs ok, but its really build more for the downs" on every bike review.
  • 1 0
 It's a portmanteau of "cross country" (a professional mtb discipline) and "down" (a direction).

There's not a whole lot of room for misinterpretation.
  • 5 4
 We need the Primer review in 29er configuration guys. I'm torn between the Optic and Primer. The Primer 29er geo is much more comparable to the other bikes in the test. Looks like Primer 29er BB is taller than Norco Optic & Orbea Occam and seat tube angle only 1 degree slacker than the Optic in that configuration.
  • 4 0
 Have you considered test riding them?
  • 13 0
 Give us a call and we can get you on a demo Primer 29. There are also lot of real customer reviews of the Primer 29 here: www.facebook.com/groups/IntenseBikeOwners

We recommend trying both bikes and seeing which one feels the best for you and your riding.
  • 5 3
 Alright guys see ya Monday as they stretch this review season into mid-2020 for clicks!
  • 1 0
 Did not even know downcountry was a category now haha. Oh those lazy camera people with there e bikes.
  • 1 0
 Gotta keep up with those PB tech editors somehow!
  • 1 0
 Just came to tell @mikelevy 'that's NOT how you use tyre levers and change a tyre'

Finally got the monkey off my back.
  • 4 5
 So time is a flawed metric but opinion isn't? Hmm.
  • 5 0
 Tell us your opinion son
  • 4 0
 Opinion isn't a metric in the first place
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



