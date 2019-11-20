Video: How We Tested at the 2020 Pinkbike Field Test

HOW WE TESTED AT THE 2020 PINKBIKE FIELD TEST Brand new bikes. Real riders. Proper terrain.

Words by Brian Park, photography by Trevor Lyden & Brian Park

Timed Testing Notes

DOWNCOUNTRY BIKE TRAILS

Pemberton made an incredible backdrop for our Downcountry testing.

James Huang sampling some of BC's finest singletrack in all-time conditions. Upduro, or something.

Lots of climbing, lots of views.

A good amount of more mellow terrain... ...but it is DOWNcountry after all.

TRAIL BIKE TRAILS

We split our time pretty evenly between Whistler and Pemberton for the Trail bikes.

Some long days in the saddle in Pemberton. All the bikes got a good mix of weather during testing.

A good amount of classic, BC tech.

And a healthy dose of time in the bike park too. Trail bikes are so damn good these days.

ENDURO BIKE TRAILS

The Enduro bikes saw a lot of park laps and a ton of rocky, punishing descents.

Rock and more rock.

While we used the chairlifts a lot to get more testing in, the Enduro bikes still needed to do a fair bit of climbing. And jumping.

A few more rocks for good measure.

The 2020 Pinkbike Field Test was made possible by support from

Race Face apparel & pads, Giro helmets, & Sierra Nevada beer.