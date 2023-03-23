Video: New DH Pedals, Printed Titanium Dropouts, & a 3D Scanning Tool - Taipei Cycle Show 2023

After a few years away, we're finally back in Taiwan for the Taipei Cycle Show and way too much bubble tea. You know what that means: us walking around looking for all that's new and interesting. Come for a wander through the show with Max and me as we find new suspension and a dropper post from DVO, fresh downhill pedals from HT, TRP's new EVO12 derailleur, some 3D-printed titanium dropouts from Reynolds, and yes, I did end up trying to create a model of my head using a 3D scanner.Stay tuned for more from the 2023 Taipei Cycle Show.