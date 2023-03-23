Video: New DH Pedals, Printed Titanium Dropouts, & a 3D Scanning Tool - Taipei Cycle Show 2023

Mar 23, 2023
by Mike Levy  


After a few years away, we're finally back in Taiwan for the Taipei Cycle Show and way too much bubble tea. You know what that means: us walking around looking for all that's new and interesting. Come for a wander through the show with Max and me as we find new suspension and a dropper post from DVO, fresh downhill pedals from HT, TRP's new EVO12 derailleur, some 3D-printed titanium dropouts from Reynolds, and yes, I did end up trying to create a model of my head using a 3D scanner.

Stay tuned for more from the 2023 Taipei Cycle Show.

12 Comments

 I really liked HT pedals while they lasted... that was sadly only 2 months. The reason why I won't buy them anymore is that the HT gave me hard time instead of replacing the 2-month-old pedal which was clearly defective. Also, you know - you kinda need pedals to ride a bike. So eventually, I just asked the LBS to give me a refund and let it be their problem and not mine which they happily did. That being said I have a friend who runs exactly the same pedal for 3 years with no issues and easy local access to rebuild parts... they lost me as a client with a shitty service.
 Man, that's pretty cool stuff! Wish this kind of convention is in one of the 2 major centres in Alberta or even in Vancouver.
 Love to see the backwards compatibility from DVO. Those 3D printed Ti and steel parts look disgusting IMO.
 If it is indeed compatible, I'm pretty stoked to try out that compression adjuster on my Jade X. More adjustment on an already awesome coil shock? Sign me the hell up.
  • 2 0
 How DARE you cut away before showing the levy face scan!

Also I get weight limits on high end race bike parts but 176lbs? Really? I was expecting bare minimum 200.
  • 2 0
 Levy’s face has been scanned.
Maybe we’ll see some clones in the near future.
Mike Levy’s everywhere !
 Now take that scan down to the Reynolds booth for a 3D printed Mike Levy face in either steel or titanium
 This is a terrible idea, I love it!
 The 3D printing of metals has only just begun. The future is going to produce some cool things
 Mikey Levy just getting all kinds of cancer at the end there
 I can't wait for some real reviews of TRP's EVO12.
 Here to chime in, autoplay sucks, and it never will stop sucking.





