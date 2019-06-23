VIDEOS

Video: Hucking the Big Bike in 'Seventeen'

Jun 23, 2019
by Jake Fergason  
Jake Fergason - Seventeen

by jakefergy19
Views: 369    Faves: 5    Comments: 1


Throughout the past year, I have been filming clips here and there with the intent of compiling them into a full video. Here it is. I decided to call this "seventeen" due to the fact that these clips were all taken when I was 17. Seventeen has been by far my best year of biking and as I turn eighteen I intend to keep progressing and enjoying the time spent on the bike. I would like to thank Josh Woodward and Zach Saito for filming a large portion of this video and everyone who has helped dig what has been filmed.




Must Read This Week
Final Results and Replay: Slopestyle - Crankworx Innsbruck 2019
84935 views
First Ride: Orbea's 2020 Occam Trail Bike is Light, Fast & Fun
68565 views
Review: 6 Months on the Trust Message Linkage Fork
66311 views
Reminder: Enter the Return To Earth 30-Day Trailforks Ride Challenge
63046 views
Video: Magura Concept Integrates Brake Hoses Into Handlebars for Cable-Free Cockpit
62363 views
First Look: The New Specialized Fuse is a Hardtail, Built for Fun
48362 views
Yoann Barelli Out for 6 Months With ACL Injury
38005 views
Pinkbike Poll: Who's Breaking Bikes These Days?
35369 views

3 Comments

  • + 1
 Don’t blow up the spots kook
  • + 2
 Strava only, no locals
  • + 2
 @jakefergy19: already got the KOM

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.026330
Mobile Version of Website