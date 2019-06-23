Video: Hucking the Big Bike in 'Seventeen'

Throughout the past year, I have been filming clips here and there with the intent of compiling them into a full video. Here it is. I decided to call this "seventeen" due to the fact that these clips were all taken when I was 17. Seventeen has been by far my best year of biking and as I turn eighteen I intend to keep progressing and enjoying the time spent on the bike. I would like to thank Josh Woodward and Zach Saito for filming a large portion of this video and everyone who has helped dig what has been filmed.