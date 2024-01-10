Video: Huge Airs, Heavy Metal, & Denim with Billy Spurway in 'Now and Then'

With the build on the hip we’ve always ridden up on the slagheaps of years now and I’ve always had the idea to film a big 270 on it but never got round to stacking it up. When the opportunity to shoot with Callum for this years video came up we had to go get it done. It was really cool to shoot dirt farm as part of the video. I have spent too many weekends down there but never really had a proper filming session. So thanks to everyone who runs the operation down there it’s the best!



Also need to shout out Callum on this project he put in so much of his own time, helping with the dig and putting up with me on the edit, i recon we went through like 5 different tunes I could not make my mind up haha, thanks cal. — Billy Spurway