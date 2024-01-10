Video: Huge Airs, Heavy Metal, & Denim with Billy Spurway in 'Now and Then'

Jan 10, 2024
by ForbiddenBike  


Huge airs, heavy metal, and denim, what’s not to love?

Billy Spurway is part of a new crop of expressive riders channelling the MTB ways of old, with flashbacks to NWD and cranked DVDs. Riding bikes is an expression of their style. No timers, no race tape, just shovels, dirt, and sessions to get things feeling just right. Now and Then was shot throughout the 2023 UK summer around his hometown of Gloucestershire, England. Teaming up with his friend Callum Philpott (Chapter Studios) behind the lens to work on a project that showcases Billy’s take on riding bikes.

Grab the popcorn, crank the volume, and get amped.

photo

photo

bigquotesWith the build on the hip we’ve always ridden up on the slagheaps of years now and I’ve always had the idea to film a big 270 on it but never got round to stacking it up. When the opportunity to shoot with Callum for this years video came up we had to go get it done. It was really cool to shoot dirt farm as part of the video. I have spent too many weekends down there but never really had a proper filming session. So thanks to everyone who runs the operation down there it’s the best!

Also need to shout out Callum on this project he put in so much of his own time, helping with the dig and putting up with me on the edit, i recon we went through like 5 different tunes I could not make my mind up haha, thanks cal.Billy Spurway


photo
photo
photo
photo
photo
photo
]


Forbiddenbike.com
Rider: Billy Spurway
Video: Chapter Studios
Photography: Nick James
Song: Forest Clouds - Windhand / Beware - Big Punisher

Posted In:
Videos Forbidden


Author Info:
ForbiddenBike avatar

Member since Aug 13, 2018
46 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[Updated: Hans Rey Signs with GT for Another 3 Years] Racing Rumours: A Complete Timeline of 2024 Team Moves
114585 views
[Updated with Company Statement] Orange Bikes Intends to Appoint Administrator
80902 views
18 Bikes That Could Be Updated in 2024
59666 views
Greg Minnaar Joins Norco - Full Interview
55066 views
Tech Briefing: Limited Edition Bikes & Saddles, Carbon Wheels & More
41243 views
Intense Factory Racing Teases 4 Racers - [Update: Aaron Gwin Confirms He's No Longer on Intense]
38685 views
Jess Blewitt Signs with Cube Factory Racing
38188 views
Haribo Among Companies Owed Money by Wiggle After it Entered Administration
33806 views

1 Comment
  • 1 0
 Funny how they only mention "Heavy Metal", when the majority of the video is hip hop.







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.022346
Mobile Version of Website