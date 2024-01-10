Video: Huge Airs, Heavy Metal, & Denim with Billy Spurway in 'Now and Then'

Huge airs, heavy metal, and denim, what’s not to love?
Billy Spurway is part of a new crop of expressive riders channelling the MTB ways of old, with flashbacks to NWD and cranked DVDs. Riding bikes is an expression of their style. No timers, no race tape, just shovels, dirt, and sessions to get things feeling just right. Now and Then was shot throughout the 2023 UK summer around his hometown of Gloucestershire, England. Teaming up with his friend Callum Philpott (Chapter Studios) behind the lens to work on a project that showcases Billy’s take on riding bikes.
Grab the popcorn, crank the volume, and get amped.
|With the build on the hip we’ve always ridden up on the slagheaps of years now and I’ve always had the idea to film a big 270 on it but never got round to stacking it up. When the opportunity to shoot with Callum for this years video came up we had to go get it done. It was really cool to shoot dirt farm as part of the video. I have spent too many weekends down there but never really had a proper filming session. So thanks to everyone who runs the operation down there it’s the best!
Also need to shout out Callum on this project he put in so much of his own time, helping with the dig and putting up with me on the edit, i recon we went through like 5 different tunes I could not make my mind up haha, thanks cal.—Billy Spurway
Rider: Billy Spurway
Video: Chapter Studios
Photography: Nick James
Song: Forest Clouds - Windhand / Beware - Big Punisher