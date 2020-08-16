Pinkbike.com
Video: Huge Airtime on the Vink Line with Vinny T
Aug 16, 2020
by
Vincent Tupin
Follow
Following
Follow cam on one of my favorite track in Chatel.
Thanks Nico Vink and Kristof Lenssens for building this insane track !
Riders : Anthony Rocci / Vincent Tupin
Regions in Article
Chatel Bike Park
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Vincent Tupin
