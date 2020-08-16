Video: Huge Airtime on the Vink Line with Vinny T

Aug 16, 2020
by Vincent Tupin  

Follow cam on one of my favorite track in Chatel.

Thanks Nico Vink and Kristof Lenssens for building this insane track !

Riders : Anthony Rocci / Vincent Tupin

Chatel Bike Park

Videos Riding Videos Vincent Tupin


