Video: Huge Bike Park Gaps with Reece Potter in Queenstown

Jun 26, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  


Reece Potter is known for sending big gaps in the Skyline Queenstown Bike Park. We met up with Reece last winter and he showed us some of his favourite hucks.

4 Comments

  • + 11
 Sends illegal gaps, doesn't get banned from UCI
#letMartinrace
  • + 1
 Had no idea what he was talking about until he actually hit the gaps and then I'd think oh, he wanted to go THAT far.
  • + 3
 What a beast holy crap
  • + 1
 sick video. now what brand is that cat jersey

