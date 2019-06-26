Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Video: Huge Bike Park Gaps with Reece Potter in Queenstown
Jun 26, 2019
by
Pinkbike Originals
Reece Potter is known for sending big gaps in the Skyline Queenstown Bike Park. We met up with Reece last winter and he showed us some of his favourite hucks.
4 Comments
+ 11
housem8d
(39 mins ago)
Sends illegal gaps, doesn't get banned from UCI
#letMartinrace
+ 1
czardave
(35 mins ago)
Had no idea what he was talking about until he actually hit the gaps and then I'd think oh, he wanted to go THAT far.
+ 3
Jvhowube
(38 mins ago)
What a beast holy crap
+ 1
jacobboma
(13 mins ago)
sick video. now what brand is that cat jersey
