Video: Huge Bowl Lines in the Vans Pro Cup

Sep 17, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

Taj Mihelich has already given us a quick preview of the finals of the 2019 Vans Pro BMX Cup, where he was the artist in residence last weekend, but the footage coming out all weekend was so good we thought it was definitely worth a revisit after the fact

Huntington Beach was the final round of four in the series and saw Aussies Jason Watts and Natalya Diehm crowned as series champions but it was the two Americans, Kris Fox and Perris Benegas who picked up the wins on the day. Check out all the action from a wild day of full speed in the video above.

MENS

2019 Overall BMX Pro Cup Men’s Champion:

Jason Watts, AUS

Huntington Beach Finals Podium:

1. Kris Fox, USA

2. Corey Walsh , CAN

3. Jason Watts, AUS

Raddest Trick:

Gary Young, Alley-oop, 360 tail whip transfer

WOMENS

2019 Overall BMX Pro Cup Women’s Champion:

Natalya Diehm, AUS

Huntington Beach Finals Podium:

1. Perris Benegas, USA

2. Nikita Duccaroz, USA

3. Macarena Perez, CHI

High Air:

Macarena Perez

Videos Taj Mihelich BMX


 2:26 - most stylish nosedive 360 ever! Out of a sharkfin. Into a hipped ramp. Crazy.
 2 seconds in.. decade to manual wtf?

