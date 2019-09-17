Video: Huge Bowl Lines in the Vans Pro Cup

Taj Mihelich has already given us a quick preview of the finals of the 2019 Vans Pro BMX Cup
, where he was the artist in residence last weekend, but the footage coming out all weekend was so good we thought it was definitely worth a revisit after the fact
Huntington Beach was the final round of four in the series and saw Aussies Jason Watts and Natalya Diehm crowned as series champions but it was the two Americans, Kris Fox and Perris Benegas who picked up the wins on the day. Check out all the action from a wild day of full speed in the video above.MENS2019 Overall BMX Pro Cup Men’s Champion:
Jason Watts, AUSHuntington Beach Finals Podium:
1. Kris Fox, USA
2. Corey Walsh , CAN
3. Jason Watts, AUSRaddest Trick:
Gary Young, Alley-oop, 360 tail whip transfer WOMENS2019 Overall BMX Pro Cup Women’s Champion:
Natalya Diehm, AUSHuntington Beach Finals Podium:
1. Perris Benegas, USA
2. Nikita Duccaroz, USA
3. Macarena Perez, CHIHigh Air:
Macarena Perez
