Video: Huge Bowl Lines in the Vans Pro Cup

Taj Mihelich has already given us a quick preview of the finals of the 2019 Vans Pro BMX Cup , where he was the artist in residence last weekend, but the footage coming out all weekend was so good we thought it was definitely worth a revisit after the factHuntington Beach was the final round of four in the series and saw Aussies Jason Watts and Natalya Diehm crowned as series champions but it was the two Americans, Kris Fox and Perris Benegas who picked up the wins on the day. Check out all the action from a wild day of full speed in the video above.Jason Watts, AUS1. Kris Fox, USA2. Corey Walsh , CAN3. Jason Watts, AUSGary Young, Alley-oop, 360 tail whip transferNatalya Diehm, AUS1. Perris Benegas, USA2. Nikita Duccaroz, USA3. Macarena Perez, CHIMacarena Perez