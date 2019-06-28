VIDEOS

Video: Huge Bowl Lines With Corey Walsh

Jun 28, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

Rupert Walker changes targets from Semenuk to Corey Walsh in his latest Raw100 video. Beyond the strange thumbnail is a video packed with huge and technical bowl riding from a rider who's never not hauling.

bigquotesBringing BMX pro Corey Walsh together with filmmaker Rupert Walker always sounded like a good idea, and boy were we right! Check out their seamless park edit in the most recent Park BMX Raw 100.Red Bull

If you want more Corey, this end of year video from Cult is also a banger:



1 Comment

  • + 2
 Corey Walsh and Jason Watts are pure joys to watch on a bike

