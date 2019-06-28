Video: Huge Bowl Lines With Corey Walsh

Rupert Walker changes targets from Semenuk to Corey Walsh in his latest Raw100 video. Beyond the strange thumbnail is a video packed with huge and technical bowl riding from a rider who's never not hauling.
|Bringing BMX pro Corey Walsh together with filmmaker Rupert Walker always sounded like a good idea, and boy were we right! Check out their seamless park edit in the most recent Park BMX Raw 100.—Red Bull
If you want more Corey, this end of year video from Cult is also a banger:
1 Comment
Post a Comment