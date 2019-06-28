Video: Huge Bowl Lines With Corey Walsh

Bringing BMX pro Corey Walsh together with filmmaker Rupert Walker always sounded like a good idea, and boy were we right! Check out their seamless park edit in the most recent Park BMX Raw 100. — Red Bull

Rupert Walker changes targets from Semenuk to Corey Walsh in his latest Raw100 video. Beyond the strange thumbnail is a video packed with huge and technical bowl riding from a rider who's never not hauling.If you want more Corey, this end of year video from Cult is also a banger: