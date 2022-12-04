Video: Huge Brakeless Dirt Jump Sends

Paweł Stachak is a creative Polish rider. Some people call him 'The Barspin King' and they have a good reason for that. Before the era of hydraulic gyros he's been riding brakeless - just to have a possibility to spin his bars round and round as many times as he wanted.
This autumn, he asked if I'm interested in making another edit with him. The answer couldn't be 'no'. It happened while his gyro was at the maintenance. 'Brakeless Warrior' consists of some dirt trails and skatepark lines. As I am better with images than with words I just wish you to enjoy:
Riding: Paweł Stachak
Video, photos, words: Adam Paruch
